I read in one of our dailies that Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said customers who have a legitimate claims can deal with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) through the legal process. This is if the leakage responsible for destruction of their property was caused because of WASA not repairing a leak, etc.
In my opinion this is fair and reasonable.
I was taken aback when I read the amount paid out to date: $100 million in claims. Is that correct? I only ask because that is a lot of money, if it is. The fact remains that we are seeing many landslips all around the country, and we are hearing comments being made by citizens that the reason for them, quite often, is that some pipe broke, leak, etc.
At times, the problem is so persistent that it begins to affect residential homes.
We cannot be considering raising water rates when we see the poor service handed out to paying customers at times. People are still crying out for water; and for many who do have a water supply, it’s not consistent in certain areas.
There is a lot of work that must be done at WASA, both internally and externally, if the State utility is going to be profitable. Yes, I am seeing efforts being made, but in my humble opinion, the “journey now start” for WASA and there is still a long way to go. We need to preserve water, so leaks must be fixed promptly. This is something management must keep a check on.
I believe Mr Gonzales is trying his best to fix things at WASA, but he cannot do it alone. It is teamwork, and all hands must be on deck. Let us do it together to make Trinidad and Tobago a better place to live for us and future generations. Water is necessary for all.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan