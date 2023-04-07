I read in one of our dailies that Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said customers who have a legitimate claims can deal with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) through the legal process. This is if the leakage responsible for destruction of their property was caused because of WASA not repairing a leak, etc.

In my opinion this is fair and reasonable.

I was taken aback when I read the amount paid out to date: $100 million in claims. Is that correct? I only ask because that is a lot of money, if it is. The fact remains that we are seeing many landslips all around the country, and we are hearing comments being made by citizens that the reason for them, quite often, is that some pipe broke, leak, etc.

At times, the problem is so persistent that it begins to affect residential homes.

We cannot be considering raising water rates when we see the poor service handed out to paying customers at times. People are still crying out for water; and for many who do have a water supply, it’s not consistent in certain areas.

There is a lot of work that must be done at WASA, both internally and externally, if the State utility is going to be profitable. Yes, I am seeing efforts being made, but in my humble opinion, the “journey now start” for WASA and there is still a long way to go. We need to preserve water, so leaks must be fixed promptly. This is something management must keep a check on.

I believe Mr Gonzales is trying his best to fix things at WASA, but he cannot do it alone. It is teamwork, and all hands must be on deck. Let us do it together to make Trinidad and Tobago a better place to live for us and future generations. Water is necessary for all.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opening the presidential gates

Opening the presidential gates

President Christine Kangaloo played a hopeful string of chords for me with her inaugural address.

She spoke of modernising the protocols that govern how citizens and her office interact, and “having its facilities put to even greater use in hosting cultural, educational and artistic ventures, particularly among the youth”.

SEA questions to answer

SEA questions to answer

As Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly pursues a police investigation into yet another leak of an official Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination ­paper, it is an opportune time for her to update the country on the 2020 debacle in which a senior ministry official was said to have exchanged the names of first- and second-placed top SEA performers.

Who will bring change to T&T?

Against the background that we are clamouring for change and transformation, the question posed is an obvious one as we grapple with the way forward for our country.

Kenneth Sagar’s phenomenal abilities

On Thursday we witnessed the funeral ceremony of one of the bravest and most brilliant minds in the legal fraternity: Mr Kenneth Sagar.

He was the recipient of an Upper Second Class Honours law degree and one of the first graduates of our local Hugh Wooding Law School. The late Mr Sagar was not just an academic luminary, but also a very logical/practical legal person.

More analysis, less nostalgia please

I listened to Prime Minister Keith Rowley at the handing-over of the Magnificent Seven’s Hayes Court building earlier this week and then I read reports of the event, and I wondered.

Dr Rowley referred to the old-time days when religion and religious principles held sway in terms of personal beliefs and lifestyles and public policy. His reminiscing was full of nostalgia and fondness. He was pleading, he was wistful.

PCA must tell the whole story

I note with interest the 2021/2022 Report of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which as usual highlighted the number of reports made against police officers, how they were dealt with, and the outcome of the investigation.

I observed as well that 410 complaints were closed without referral and with a decision to take no further action.