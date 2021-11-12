Fear can be a powerful motivator. It can also create strong, lasting memories that cripple a society. Our nation has been crippled with fear. At the beginning of the pandemic, citizens who tested positive for Covid were taken away from their family to a Covid facility, and communication was limited. Parks were shut down and no outdoor activities were allowed.
Children were discouraged from hugging, or even visiting their grandparents because they could “give them Covid”. Citizens were locked out of Trinidad and Tobago, their home country, and remained separated from their families for months on end.
It has been a roller-coaster of fear, and we have all experienced it at one time or another throughout this pandemic. Twenty months ago, “fear” had its place as Government leaders tried to navigate this pandemic and act quickly with not much room for flexibility.
But we are now 20 months into the pandemic, and Trinbagonians are one of the very few people in the entire world still crippled with fear. We must begin to release this fear and learn to live with the virus.
At the moment, there is no shared plan for the return of in-person school for primary school pupils, early childhood care and education centres and daycares.
The only reason suggested for the continued closure is the arrival of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Yet statistics show the Delta variant, though more contagious, is not more deadly, especially in the population of children under 18.
In Trinidad and Tobago, the mortality rate of children under nine has been zero—not a single case.
“Don’t let your fear of what could happen make nothing happen.”
Our children aged from early childhood education to Form Three have been out of in-person school for 20 months. This closure continues to affect their mental and physical health, their social and emotional well-being.
The anxiety levels are high and, as a result, their ability to learn and develop is constrained. Fear is driving the decision-making of parents and leaders and so, as adults, our decision making remains spontaneous and reactive. We are lacking long-term thinking and planning.
Furthermore, the longer our children live in this institutionalised being of staying home, the more they inculcate this fear and retreat at the opportunity to socialise and engage with others.
Former US president Franklin D Roosevelt famously said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Our secondary schools for children in Forms Four to Six have been open for the last six weeks, and the results have been phenomenal! On Thursday, it was reported that 55 cases of Covid were reported over the five-week period of in-person classes for pupils in over 140 schools—yet none of these cases caused community spread or involved pupil-to-pupil transmission. This is the news that should be highlighted!
Our schools, guided by the principals, have opened safely, with protocols in place. Why can’t we trust that the same is possible in our primary schools? Principals of primary schools should be given the responsibility to work with their community of administrators, teachers, staff and pupils to phase our primary school pupils back into the classroom. At the moment, our children are not afforded the opportunities to socialise with classmates, learn to share, learn to problem solve with their peers, build self-esteem through interaction with others, take calculated risks or become self-confident little human beings. This fallout promises to be devastating to our society’s future.
Media has a huge role to play! The headlines “Deadly virus” and “Killer virus” are misleading. The story behind the headline hardly ever lines up. Instead, the headlines should recall statements and statistics from WHO, UNESCO and United Way—the organisations that seek the interest of children first. These organisations have consistently reported that schools should be the last to close and first to open.
As concerned citizens, we must do away with fear-inducing language 20 months into this pandemic.
Some of the hardest hit countries kept schools open during the pandemic, long before vaccines were available. They opened windows and doors, wore masks, and encouraged hand washing. They recognised the vital importance of schools remaining open, and their children—the only human resource we have—continued to thrive.
Why is it that in Trinidad and Tobago, return to in-person school is last on the list? We are one of three countries in the entire world (with Kuwait and Philippines) that have never opened primary schools during the pandemic.
Our children urgently need to return to in-person school. They deserve a comprehensive re-opening plan with actual start dates. If fear is the driving force for school closures, then let’s pump the facts into the media and flatten the fear!
OpenSchoolsTT