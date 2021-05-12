Flood and dry taps...we like it so

“Water, water everywhere, but nary a drop to drink...” is a line from the epic poem, The Ancient Mariner, by Samuel Taylor Coleridge.
It described a sailing ship becalmed at sea and its crew dying for drinkable water. For us, the “water, water everywhere” describes the constant peril, inconvenience and expense of being unable and unwilling to drain the constant, dirty and foetid water from our drains, streets and homes every time it rains, like these past few “dry season” days. And “nary a drop to drink” tells us this is unpotable water.
And yet our reservoirs, dams, rivers and wells store and flow with all the potable water we need!
Neither nature nor God is responsible for any part of this dual failing we continue to impose upon ourselves, notwithstanding that a minister of works told us in 1986, when North Trinidad was separated by flood waters from South for several days, that “flooding is an act of God”.
An Opposition member, John Humphrey, responded that “flooding is an act of damned foolishness!” Neither the minister nor we the public accepted this because we knew, from constant flooding since Independence, that flooding was our fate.
But in the general election of late 1986, the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) decided to demit office because they had bled our bank reserves and the price of oil had fallen, so let others deal with and take blame for the coming hard times.
And we elected a patchwork coalition to try to hold our country together. They had one success and a series of bloopers and falling-outs which eventually led to an armed coup attempt.
Their success was the ending of flooding through 1987, ’88 and ’89, until our watercourses, clogged again with bush, garbage and silt, impeded the free flow of water and the country began to flood again—just as it is flooding today. The responsibility lies where, folks? With God? I guess so. Drive around our land, see our watercourses filled with thick, tall, uncut grasses and shrubbery, clogged with dumped garbage, from household to industrial waste, all there to help God in his acts.
And one more thing on flooding, folks! You see those lovely, tall waterfront buildings? Do you know that in constructing them, we sealed with concrete one of the main rainwater drain outfalls for the capital city? Can you believe that?
Believe it, folks. I sat in a meeting at the Ministry of Works one evening, where engineers were discussing how to overcome this and other “clogged-drain flooding” in our country.
The proposed solutions: construct huge “retention ponds” in eastern Port of Spain and in Central Trinidad. Where in Port of Spain, please?
And do we pump flood waters into retention dams, and then pump the dams into the Gulf of Paria? Why do we, in 2021, refuse to accept that if we clear and clean our drains and rivers the water will flow to the sea and we will have minimum or no flooding? Anyone?
But even if all that flood water flows away, what are we going to drink, because we cannot or will not supply potable water to our homes, hospitals, schools, industries and the like.
Well, the answer lies in our porous delivery systems. Broken, leaking, clogged and rusted pipes create the wastage of more than 80 per cent of the potable water we pump into pipes! That data comes from a study done quite back in the late 1980s, when the Inter-American Bank had approved a loan for T&T to replace most of our porous water piping systems so we could all get water again. So, what happened?
When the PNM demitted office before starting the replacement programme, the new National Alliance for Reconstruction decided this was “a PNM project” and did not take up the loan!
And to this day we stay dry and thirsty and watch water running down our streets instead of into our homes. What would you have done if you had to decide? Blank the water programme because it was “PNM”? Of course, that is what we do!
Me? I would have signed the loan and proceeded with the work, and shown the people who voted just who gave them their water! You see how bright I am? Even the Republican Party in America is following my suggestion on how to claim credit from Democrats’ decisions!
And if my suggestions were accepted, you would have no flooding, but plenty drinking water. But, forget that, because whether PNM or UNC “we go take flood and dry taps” because we like it so!
Peter O’Connor
Cascade