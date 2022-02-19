On February 18, the Industrial Court delivered three judgments awarding 0-0-0 per cent over three years to the unionised employees of T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission).
The unions involved are the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), Senior Staff Association and Estate Police Association.
The OWTU/T&TEC collective agreement covers the period 2015-2017. The Senior Staff collective agreement covers the period 2012-2014; and the Estate Police agreement covers the period 2012-2014.
Looks like the stage is being set for industrial relations instability and unrest, with tens of thousands of Public Service, Teaching Service, statutory authority and State enterprise workers’ negotiations on the agenda.
Already, PTSC (Public Transport Service Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago) workers have put themselves front and centre. On Tuesday, there will be a conciliation meeting at the Ministry of Labour between PTSC and the Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union (TIWU). Two negotiations have been referred to the ministry, and a third negotiating period is expiring soon.
Meanwhile, the Government continues to shadowbox with its elusive “vaccinate or go home” policy. Instead, it is putting the onus on the employers of non-unionised workers.
State-owned Heritage Petroleum has instructed its workers, suppliers, leaseout farmout operators’ workers, contractors and contract workers to vaccinate or terminate. Atlantic LNG has done the same.
Most public sector workers have not had a wage increase since 2014. Some like estate police, even longer than that.
The floodgates are about to open and the Industrial Court has made its position clear. Trade union leaderships are going to be tested severely, and those who are not up to the task will be subject to serious pressure from their members.
Fasten your seatbelt; we in for a rough ride.
Gerry Kangalee
Rambert Village