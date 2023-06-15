Flooding—a worldwide perennial hazard

Flooding is described as a high-frequency, low-severity hazard which is an extensive risk. Although low in severity, it affects the socio-economic fabric of a state and the costs are enormous, especially in small island states such as ours.
As a nation, we must find radical solutions not aimed at stopping flooding, as this is indeed impossible to achieve, but rather to reduce the severity of the impacts on livelihoods, life and property.
How do we achieve this? It is simple and it has been done in several states in the world. There are solutions. The real question is whether we are ready to approach these methodologies in a mature manner. To achieve any headway in the management of flooding, we must rise as a nation together and remove the influence of partisan politics, in placing square pegs in round holes in management and senior leadership positions. This should be also done in health care and emergency management as well.
Let us start with the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management). Somehow, after 2016, this organisation has seemingly lost the main objective in managing disaster risk reduction (DRR) across the board—information and knowledge management at all levels. Much work that was started, especially the National Incident Management System (NIMS), has apparently not been strengthened over the years. Engagement strategies of all key stakeholders on a continuous basis are probably going on, but they are not apparent to the population.
Then, there is the role of the Local Government Ministry and the decentralisation of DRR responsibilities. This decentralisation is very necessary as national resiliency depends on each municipality and Tobago’s THA/TEMA (Tobago House of Assembly/Tobago Emergency Management Agency) being ready and capable in dealing with all hazards. The key to this national resiliency for all disasters lies with the coping abilities of all burgesses and the need to scale up resources as the need arises in a timely manner. This means that neighbouring municipalities that are not as impacted by a hazard can assist ones that are impacted heavily. This is how disasters can be managed effectively and efficiently in a staged manner, obviating the need for central state resources which will be needed in a low-frequency, high-severity disaster (intensive risks) such as an earthquake.
The need for central co-ordination at the state level is thus extremely important. Evidence from past disasters in reputable academic journals and studies done before and after hazard impacts teaches us that we must have a 24-hour continuous-monitoring and situational-awareness centre, operating 24/7. This centre is called a National Operations Centre (NOC), or whatever the state wishes to call it. However, this NOC must have the physical presence, 24/7, of all arms of national security, viz, intelligence, military, police, Customs, Immigration and the ODPM. The ODPM will represent over 30 agencies, including ambulance, civil aviation, health, Met Office and the Fire Service. The most important tools that must be used at the NOC is the National Early Warning System and the National Emergency Alert System.
This is the most optimal system that must operate in a state to deal with any hazard affecting that state effectively and efficiently, at any time of the day or night. This system must co-ordinate on a 24-hour basis with a national call centre that deals with all calls—fire, police, ambulance, and emergencies related to hazard impacts. This arrangement allows a central NOC to have an idea what is occurring as it happens as the 14 municipalities will not have that ability as they cannot have 24-hour call-receiving capabilities.
Mitigation interventions are never beneficial for politicians. The social, cultural, environmental, and economic benefits take too long and are not seen as quick wins. Building natural water channels with sluice gates and creating walking/bicycle/jogging tracks on the banks or rivers and natural channels are being done in countries like Japan to reduce the impacts of flooding on heritage sites and high-risk communities.
Using water-retention techniques under pavements, walkways and car parks prevent water from running on city streets. Retention ponds for the extra water provide recreation such as fishing and canoeing for communities. Dashboards can be used to measure the percentage of drainage cleared before the rainy season in high-risk communities, and mapping of villages can be shared with community-based and humanitarian relief agencies that identity vulnerable households.
These are just a few structural mitigation strategies. There are several non-structural mitigation interventions as well, such as using community-based resiliency—building toolkits, information booklets and phone apps, early warning systems, etc. There is a lot to do to reduce the impacts of flooding, and flood management is a science. Much more training is needed at all levels of society in dealing with and coping with floods.
Stephen Ramroop
disaster risk
management specialist