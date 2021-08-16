Flooding in Trinidad continues to wreak havoc in the lives of thousands of our citizens every single year.
To some, when the rainy season begins it brings with it anxiety, stress, frustration, pain, a world of losses, and hard work. Life is like a living hell to many families in the rainy season. Sometimes when pictures are shown you can see and also hear the deep agony that families have to endure yearly when they look at all their possessions, livestock, and crops destroyed by high waters.
I have so often heard it said that what is causing the flooding is rubbish being thrown into many watercourses. Yes, to an extent but that is only one reason for the flooding.
For example here are some other reasons: the cutting down of the hills including the trees for development, poor drainage which needs a serious cleaning, pumps not functioning properly, people diverting watercourses for their personal reasons. I have seen drains with grass growing in excess of four and five feet tall. Why is this so? Who is responsible for cleaning those drains? Also, why do we allow developers to cut down the hills (vegetation) which is a form of protection against land erosion? There are also those people who are building illegally. This also creates flooding.
Let us not pass the blame on each other but do all that is possible to change, to the best of our ability, what is taking place in our country with the flooding situation.
People are already having problems making ends meet with the current pandemic; can you imagine losing everything you own in your house every year? This will surely drain you financially and mentally. Your dreams are dashed to the ground every rainy reason.