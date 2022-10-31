I am writing to bring to the attention of the public and the relevant authorities the calamitous situation that is occurring in my community of Cunupia in the vicinity of the Gandia/Cunupia river.
The Gandia/Cunupia River is partially blocked at the point close to the Southern Main Road, Cunupia bridge between the Seepersad residence and the vehicle service station (the Amarjyoth Sabha Inc is opposite). This situation started about two years ago and has since gotten so bad that the river is three-quarter blocked.
This has resulted in severe flooding in the neighbouring communities including HinKin Street and its tributaries, Riverside Road, Bonaventure and others. In fact, for the month of October 2022, three incidents of flooding had occurred with the most recent and worse being Sunday, October 30, 2022. It has become a very stressful situation for the residents, some of whom have constructed flood walls and invested in water pumps to drain floodwaters.
About a year and a half ago, a petition was signed by residents and submitted through MP Seecharan to the Ministry of Works. A site visit to assess the situation was conducted in August by the MP and Ministry of Works personnel. However, the situation has now become urgent and more expeditious action is needed. Residents continue to write emails and call the various representatives (the Chaguanas Mayor, Councillor Sookdeo, MP Seecharan and Ministry of Works helpdesks). Responses have been received indicating that this matter comes under the purview of the ministry. All such responses are appreciated, however, we the residents continue to live this nightmare every time rain falls.
An appeal is being made to the Ministry of Works and all relevant authorities to please expedite addressing this matter and clear the blockage of the Cunupia/Gandia River.