I refuse to accept the notion that flooding in this tiny island cannot be controlled.
Much of the Netherlands is below sea level, yet they manage to control flooding. No, it’s not by using magic, but common sense and expertise; yet I wonder if any of our governments have ever invited experts from that country to advise on solutions for our flooding.
If they did, what ever happened? If they never did, why? Of course there will be costs to fix our problems, but “money is no problem”, as a former PM once said. With some of the senseless spending that we have seen in the last few years, one would imagine that it’s still the same, although one wonders how much money is still available in this country.