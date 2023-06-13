The sights and sounds of the last few weeks are too familiar: the brown sheets of water covering the roads, the pleas of trapped constituents, and the wailing at the loss of household goods, business stock and other material possessions.
But to this familiar litany, a new note of alarm must be added: the despair of children trapped in their homes, unable to write their CXC (Caribbean Examinations Council) or CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) examinations. Many pupils in the central and southern parts of the country are at the apex of their academic lives: they are in the midst of writing examinations for which they have been preparing for several years, and which will affect their immediate and long-term futures.
Opposition members of Parliament, and local government aldermen and councillors have done, and are doing, as much as we can to help these pupils to get to their examination centres. However, the Government has control of all the resources, and I want to urge them to immediately—today—mobilise their resources to ensure our children can get to and from their CXC and CSEC examinations.
The flooding, bad roads and harsh social conditions under which we all live have already exacted a toll on these innocents. Through no fault of theirs, the places they live, study and strive in have become, in some cases, unbearable. They already enter the examination room with all this hanging around their necks. I plead with the Government to not add the more egregious injury of being unable to actually enter the examination room.
For many of these pupils, especially those from distant communities, one promise of our nation still holds: that of education as a means of mobility, and of improving their lives and their families’ lives. The Government should treat this issue as a superseding emergency—since if they are unable to write their exams in the stipulated periods over the next few days and weeks, these children’s lives will be stalled for a year. There is no guarantee of an accommodation being provided by the CXC and CSEC administrations.
The assistance the Government can provide can take the following specific steps:
• map out just who, where and how many affected students there are
• allocate resources (appropriate vehicles and drivers) and perhaps temporary accommodation for those in particularly hard-hit areas
• begin to petition the relevant agencies (CSEC and CXC) to seek accommodations for the pupils who have already missed their examinations.
Naturally, I and all my colleagues already have an idea of where the worst-affected pupils are, and we are, as always, ready to co-operate with the Government to help our constituents.
In the meantime, I urge, as many before me have urged, that the Government do the common-sense necessaries to ensure that what is a yearly plague becomes a mere inconvenience. This includes the oft-repeated calls to dredge rivers, clear watercourses and identify areas where the flooding is at its worst and take pre-emptive measures.
Much of this work is already within the ambit of regional corporations, but as we have raised in Parliament time and time again, the late or some times non-releases of funds and the general uncertainty that surrounds the local government administration impedes its functioning.
In all this, though, I urge the Government to put aside political gamesmanship and think of the pupils who are so close to the moment they have prepared for, for years. Please help our children to write their exams, and do not impede their lives’ forward movement. Their future is our future.
Dinesh Rambally
Member of Parliament,
Chaguanas West