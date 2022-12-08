Focus on balanced protection

JUSTIFIABLY, the public indulged in a good deal of finger-­pointing, pinning blame on the perceived culprits responsible for the recent episodes of destructive flooding. Reckless land developers and home-owners; land-grabbers and industries and individuals with terrible waste-disposal practices were prime among them. Generally glossed over was the institutional failure responsible for creating an environment conducive to such ­lawlessness.

The problem with focusing on the symptoms of any problem is that the solutions applied are invariably a plaster for a sore while the real problem is allowed to fester and continue doing damage.