Focus on balanced protection

Monday’s Express editorial titled “Get with the times, LATT” would, undoubtedly, be the precursor to a game changer ultimately beneficial to consumers engaging two extremely essential industries of legal and medical, in which local practitioners’ prohibitive advertising is more a justification for overcharging consumers compared to not being allowed to advertise their proficiencies transparently.
Educated consumers are at a profound loss to understand why, in modern times, our regulators so obdurately refuse to recognise law and medicinal practices as big business. Internationally, all such industries not only advertise their services, but educate consumers on their area of expertise while professionally competing for price-attractive business. Practising members of our legal fraternity enjoy veiled protection, operating with a cloak of aristocracy which tacitly shields them from the scrutiny of fleecing clients, devoid of guarantee of proficient and, at times, respectful representation.
In both vast these industries, avaricious greed prevails, at times by unconscionable practitioners with some lawyers referred to as “second mortgage”, meaning their demanded fees from clients at their most vulnerable juncture are so exorbitant that they have to take a second mortgage to pay outrageous legal cost. A legal firm handling my divorce years ago quoted me a fee of $100,000. They later requested my bank statements, etc, and after perusing called me in for “a conference”, advising of new fees of $225,000.
In our consumers’ best interest, legislation is needed for practitioners to publicly state their areas of expertise so that poor consumers are not swayed by eloquent speeches encumbered with subtle detachment.
Reform is also necessary to establish payments by contingency which local lawyers vehemently disdain, always insisting “you have a case” merely to extract fees followed by lacklustre interest. Ascribe “KC” to their names and it’s more a patent to swindle. The most honest and sincere attorneys are those willing to “earn” their fees by contingency on intricate matters. While LATT made previous claims of having a cap on legal fees, they have palpably chosen not to educate the public.
The medical industry is another colossal business desperately desirous of consumer protection from its insatiable greed, in cases where prices vary immensely. An eye specialist charges $8,000 for a 20-minute one-eye cataract surgery; another charges $13,500; while a large medical firm in the East charges $18,600. Yet, none of these businesses is allowed to advertise so that consumers can compare and make informed decisions, especially the elderly in our ageing population requiring lifesaving treatments for prostate, kidneys, cancer, diabetes, etc.
Would you believe the audacity of a medical doctor having already been paid $2,600 for his diagnostic, requested $500 for providing me a written report to my referring doctor? There was a case in Florida in which a doctor heavily overcharged the healthcare system because he wanted to install a pool at his home; he was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment. Many doctors and lawyers charge “consultancy” fees which I think should be deducted from the cost if the client uses their services.
We recently witnessed a case wherein a former minister had to go all the way to the Privy Council to get justice against a medical business for the untimely death of her beloved husband at the hands of its erring physicians; the operators evidently felt immune from compensation.
Trinidad’s legal and medical associations must urgently “get with the times”, relinquishing their wilful blindness protection its members long enjoyed all the way to the bank, and focus on balanced protection acknowledging the most essential contributors—their clients.
Trevor Hosten