As the World Cup progresses, full of surprises, inclusive of so many totally unexpected and unwarranted, like the choice of venue made 12 years ago and the outburst of former president Sepp Blatter, of all people, the dignified president Gianni Infantino has kept his focus. Under his leadership, FIFA remains head and shoulders above the critics.
Having made the relevant and undeniable reference to the hypocrisy of Europe and the Western world, with telling effect, there was something of a knockout punch. The silent reply of Germany was a sarcastic “shut mouth” at their opening match as their anthem was being played. As well they did, bearing in mind, what must be the most inhuman event in recorded history, the Holocaust.
No comment on that as they feel even vindicated by seeking varying rights of people today via alleged denial of some expected human rights when they committed the unpardonable denial of life to so many. Untainted hypocrisy!
President Infantino rightly supports Qatar as the chosen hosts. Here we entered a contract 12 years ago, requiring massive expenditure by Qatar, only now to spring the proverbial “red herring” of concerns over some allegations. As we speak, we should note selected 2026 hosts are not totally without concerns like racism, support for drug lords and denying immigrants’ rights.
Efforts at selecting future hosts on the basis of “the perfect state” may well see us unable to find one.
For now, join me in enjoying on-the-field play, as well as the state-of-the-art stadiums, by keeping focus on the beautiful aspects of football, having established the men’s World Cup as the world’s premier sporting event of any four-year period.
The beautiful game is not a slogan, but an attained achievement carved long ago by FIFA via great leadership, starting arguably, but I am convinced, under Dr Joao Havelange of Brazil in 1974 upon his election to FIFA’S presidency, with a vision put into action and developed by his inspiration with support from national and regional confederations. Inheritors must not forget pioneers, as there is no grandeur without gratitude.
For now, let us see the big picture of the entertainment of our sport.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
former FIFA referee
Chaguanas