Both individuals and businesses, including corporations, pay taxes to the Government, though not the same, and in some cases little or not at all. Right here in the Caribbean, some countries such as the Bahamas, Cayman Islands and St Kitts and Nevis do not charge their citizens income tax because they derive their taxes from other sources.
In Trinidad and Tobago, there are many forms of taxes, the more well-known ones being income, customs, value-added, stamp duty, fuel, health surcharge; and particularly for businesses, there are also business levy, green fund levy, corporation and petroleum taxes.
Regardless of what the tax is called, they all go into the Government’s Consolidated Fund, from which drawdowns are made to pay various entities for work done such as roads, schools, utilities, health, developmental works and social services.
Individuals and businesses, though reluctant in some cases, are not aggressive against paying taxes. Unfortunately, the main grouse is the efficient use of taxes.
Roads are deplorable, health services are very unsatisfactory, school maintenance is dreadful, the water utility is particularly worrisome, and some projects and expenditure are more nice-to-have than practical, such as the National Gas Company issue, the failed Sandals initiative and the Toco-to-Tobago seabridge, which is yet to be justified.
Transparency seems to be an unknown word in the Government’s lexicon.
There used to be a land and building tax up to the year 2010, which may have been used as a political ploy to get into government, despite being paid by the owner or lessee who rents or leases a property.
Its replacement is the property tax, which seems more onerous than the previous land and building tax, based on the requirement for more information.
Home owners and lessees would have been more acquiescent if there were greater transparency from the Government regarding this tax.
Tens of thousands have lost their jobs, the pandemic prolongs the emasculation of businesses, the economy continues to remain in the doldrums and the frustrations of Trinbagonians seem to be growing, given the continued restrictions of businesses and people.
Taxes may be mandatory and owners and lessees would not be averse to paying them, but to what end if tangible results are not seen in public works and social services?
Focus seems to be placed on the pandemic, to the detriment of the economy. What happens when borrowings can no longer be made because there do not seem to be any initiatives to resuscitate the economy despite myriads of suggestions?
How much tax will be collected when unemployment continues unabated, and businesses continue to downsize or close?
It is strongly suggested that the Government show greater accountability for the taxes it collects regarding public works, social services, health, utilities and maintenance, so that Trinbagonians will be more amenable to the property tax rather than utilise its not inconsiderable power to “bully” residents into toeing the line where this tax is concerned.
The timing of this tax may not be appropriate, given the inability of people to meet commitments of taking care of their families, or making existing loan payments, while still paying all the other taxes directly or indirectly.
More than ten years have elapsed since the Government has functioned without this tax, previously called land and building tax, but now renamed the property tax, so it is not imperative to mandate this tax at this point in time.
Greater efforts should be directed at moving the economy from the doldrums, which seems oblivious to the Government.
Why can some of the Caribbean countries have no or minimum taxes, relying instead on its resources such as tourism and ease of doing business? Trinidad and Tobago has maybe the same or greater capability to utilise its resources more efficiently, so why not capitalise on it?
It is quite taxing to the public to have to endure a lack of transparency in Government’s operations and its seemingly turning of a blind eye to the plight of Trinbagonians in the current economic situation.
Let greater sense prevail!
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima