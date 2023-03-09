Focus on national development, not political points

Change is always difficult, even when it is absolutely for the better. Responsible stakeholders in a change process must be aware of that emotional environment and ensure that their words and actions don’t add fuel to the fire. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.
A perfect example of this is the ongoing relocation process for residents of East Port of Spain. The country has known for years that East Port of Spain had been targeted for rejuvenation as part of a wider rejuvenation of Port of Spain, which is intended to bring residential living, nightlife, entertainment and commerce back into the capital city.
It is no secret that the housing in the East PoS area is old, rundown and, in probably every case, beyond repair or restoration. So what does the Government do? It goes through a process of informing the residents that they will be relocated to accommodations of a better standard than those they currently occupy, in order to make way for the work required for the capital city’s rejuvenation. Now, objectively, that seems like a simple enough process that should be easily acceptable by all parties involved.
Unfortunately, it isn’t because it doesn’t take into consideration the emotional attachment to a place you call home, even if that place is substandard and where you are going is ten times better. The truth is that connection must be acknowledged ahead of the logic of the situation.
That’s why the HDC (Housing Development Corporation ) gave the residents (the legitimate ones, at least) time to adjust to the fact that they were moving. Of course, there must be a point where pulling the plaster slowly off the cut hurts more than just yanking it off, and that is why a hard final date had to be given for residents (the legitimate ones, at least) to adhere, with regard to their moving out.
Here’s where the irresponsibility comes in and the emotional fire is set ablaze. Out of nowhere, politicians opposed to the Government, seeing an opportunity to manipulate an emotionally charged situation, inserted themselves to make this a political issue.
As in the Tobago airport case, a minority who were intent on stifling development and growth were targeted and given a platform to talk about how the Government too wicked. The head of the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) barricaded himself in HDC’s offices to make bacchanal and bring the circus to town as he announced his local government campaign for PoS.
Not to be outdone in the outrage olympics, the UNC (United National Congress) Opposition then ran in at the last minute to add their names to the mix and make hollow promises to residents of legal support. Of course, they were nowhere to be seen and heard when their “assistance” might have actually counted for something.
To add fuel to the fire, beyond giving coverage to the mamaguy and bacchanal antics of those two groups, I also saw editorials speaking about the State lacking compassion as they evicted (not relocated...there was no mention of the relocation to better accommodations and environments) homeowners from their homes.
But my faith was restored in our collective good sense when I read that the residents (the legitimate ones, at least) were speaking out in support of the relocation.
As a citizen who often finds himself in our capital city, I am excited to see the transformation promised in the revitalisation of Port of Spain, and this is the first step in that direction.
I am happy to see the legitimate residents of East PoS not “taking the chain-up” that UNC and PDP politicians offered them, and I hope this is a reminder to all those who take the time to look and listen that we should demand that all our leaders be focused on national development and not political points.
Daniel P William
Diego Martin