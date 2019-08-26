I AM happy indeed to read in the local news that Minister Stuart Young has, at last, come to the realisation that crime and criminality—i.e. inter-personal violence—should be properly viewed as a “public health” issue. At last, someone has experienced something of an epiphany!
As if by an act of providential intervention, his Grace, the Archbishop of Port of Spain in his article in Monday’s Express (26/08)has advanced the unshakable assertion that as a country, “we have not made the development of people the national priority”. He added: “if you get the human right, you get the world right”. Many eons ago, Aristotle, I believe it was who asserted that the priority of the State (the government) was to ensure the formation of the “good citizen”.
Our learned Archbishop has also offered sterling advice to the present administration when he further asserts that “we must ensure that every individual has the opportunity to flourish, meeting his/her basic needs, achieving psychological stability within peaceful communities and spiritual growth”. What sound advice!
What saddens me immensely, is that the unshakeable truth in the written word of the Archbishop is nothing new! The State is not and can never be envisaged as a “business corporation’’ where people at the bottom of the totem pole can be left to their devices to eke out a living in any way they can. This reality seems only now to have struck a chord with the present powers that be—that is, if we are to believe that there is any sincerity in words spoken by Minister Young and I dare say, the Prime Minister who himself seems to have admitted that the present escalation in irrational inter-personal rage and violence cannot be stemmed by the work of law enforcement agencies alone.