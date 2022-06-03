Focus on reports of abuse in residential homes

There has been a lot of discussion in the public space stemming from the reports of alleged child abuse in residential homes.
This resulted in the comparison of child marriages and the alleged abuse of children in protective care.
Abuse can manifest its ugly self in all relationships and at all ages, and for varied reasons.
Child marriage was common in several countries due to many factors—social, economic, traditional or demographic.
In Trinidad and Tobago, this changed on June 9, 2017, with the passing of an amendment to the Miscellaneous Provisions (Marriage) Act No 8 that established the legal age for marriage as 18.
The contribution of the Hindu Women’s Organisation in collaboration with other groups led to this legal achievement of advocating for the rights of women and girls.
In 2006 in India the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, that prohibits the marriage of boys under 21 and girls under 18, was passed.
The denouncing of child marriages globally has had an impact and now that laws are in place, the task of enforcing them is our biggest challenge.
Since it is not legally possible for children under 18 to be married in Trinidad and Tobago anymore, any discussion of child marriage and its merits or demerits is misguided, because our law forbids it.
What should be of major concern and focused attention currently, though, are the reports of abuse in residential homes that have nothing to do with marriage at any age.
This is a separate and distinct matter that requires attention and action by all concerned citizens.
This deals with care of vulnerable minors in State custody who need to be protected, cared for, loved and given attention to cope and survive their trauma to be able to return to society as whole as possible in order to realise their potential and contribute to our country.
Are some of the factors which got us to this crisis untrained staff at all levels, lack of financial support, uninvolved parents, etc?
Should we all make an effort at alleviating this situation in whichever capacity we can?
Many hands are already on deck, and many hearts are bleeding.
Let this not paralyse us, but spring into action for the sake of future generations.
The Hindu Women’s Organisation