I refer to Horace Broomes’ perplexing letter “Who really owns our forex?” in the Express of August 14, 2021, which is extremely negative on PriceSmart, Sol Price deceased, the founder, and his successor son Robert.
A brief history of the Price business follows. Sol Price, who remained an astute and successful attorney through his wide career, was the self made pioneer of the membership shopping concept in the US, which evolved from FedMart into PriceClubs before a merger with Costco to form PriceCostco in 1993.
That relationship was aborted due to strategic and philosophical differences, and the Price interest was spun off into Price Enterprises which subsequently created PriceSmart with a focus on the Latin American and Caribbean markets (it does not “now also have a dozen or so outlets in China, as well as one or two in Asia”).
Before his death, Sol established Price Philanthropies Foundation (PPF) which was endowed with most of his shareholdings in the Price businesses. Today, PPF is still the largest long-term shareholder in PriceSmart (13 per cent), with Robert owning nine per cent. (Mr Broomes states “Sol Price and his son Bob together own some 40 per cent of PriceSmart”).
It is noteworthy that PPF from inception has been providing significant support to indigent communities in Southern California, and has quietly assisted needy causes in T&T and other Caribbean countries.
As to the matter of “who really owns our forex’, I summarise my observations as an advisor to PriceSmart when they established business in T&T over 20 years ago. The company’s obsession and primary embedded culture is based on extracting every penny from suppliers of quality merchandise, and passing the benefit on to members; they generally operate with a gross margin of 12-13 per cent, and a net margin of two to three per cent which are extremely low in that industry.
When PriceSmart arrived in T&T there was an outcry from the then backward Supermarket Association, led by Hi-Lo, to boycott the business (the quick modernisation and competitive responses were noticeable!). The message to consumers was clear. Why the protest if not fear of competition? T&T was the only market where PriceSmart didn’t need to advertise its arrival, and registered over 60,000 members pre-opening.
For the first year of PriceSmart’s operation, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimated a direct positive effect of over one per cent on GDP, this from the improved efficiency and competition within the entire distribution sector; that’s huge, and the benefit would have improved subsequently.
It is easily estimated that the impact on net forex from PriceSmart’s presence in T&T is positive, from foreign suppliers’ price savings that are passed on to members. And PriceSmart’s competitors, including local wholesalers, must also extract better prices from their foreign suppliers. A significant beneficiary are the small shops and SMEs that are the largest members by ticket size.
PriceSmart continues to invest its profits in T&T, and is not only fully tax compliant, but is likely the largest VAT collector. The merchandise that PriceSmart imports to T&T, mostly food, is not, and cannot be produced in T&T. What would the competitive landscape and prices be in the supermarket segment without PriceSmart’s presence? And their net forex utilisation?
I suggest that answers Mr Broomes’ comment “still, better our own than Sol and Bob”.