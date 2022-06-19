Follow example of Butler and Rienzi

This month marks the 85th anniversary of the epic confrontation between labour and the colonial establishment, which ushered in an era of sweeping reform to the structure of industrial relations in Trinidad and Tobago. While the 1937 strikes and agitation by the working class resulted in the development and recognition of trade unions, the deeper benefits to the society were the awakening of a political consciousness, which transcended the ethnic divide.
Though many contributed to the cause of the working class, Adrian Cola Rienzi and Uriah “Buzz” Butler, stalwarts of the labour movement, stand apart, as they forged a brand of nationalism based on class struggle. This effectively united the two main ethnic groups, creating a wider socio-political awareness and solidarity.
This feat eluded Dr Williams 20 years later, as he too attempted to harness the collective consciousness of the masses.
Rienzi and Butler, the dynamic duo of working-class mobilisation in the colonial era, complemented each other perfectly. While Butler was the messianic platform firebrand, who ignited passions and lit the fuse that blew the labour status quo apart, Rienzi, an unsung hero, adopted a more subtle, but no less effective approach. He engaged the colonial aristocracy through skilful diplomacy and negotiations on behalf of the workers. As a qualified lawyer, Rienzi was neither oil nor sugar worker, but devoted much of his professional time to the service of the working man’s cause, even at the expense of his legal career.
The credibility gained from his efforts, and with the support of Butler, who was relentlessly persecuted by the colonial authorities, Rienzi was elected as the first president general of the newly formed Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, leading a membership comprising mainly Afro-Trinidadians.
Butler, on the other hand, while fleeing the wrath of the colonial elite, was given sanctuary by Afro- and Indo-Trinidadians alike. Later, after serving his prison sentence, he emerged as a mobiliser of sugar workers ahead of Indo union leaders such as Lionel Seukaran, Clarence Abidh and even the All Trinidad Sugar Union.
Despite the enmity of the colonial elite and the communist labels pinned on both men, they subsequently rode their cross-ethnicity support into the Legislative Council, the forerunner to today’s Parliament. Clearly these two titans have shown us the political way.
Upon reflection, the dysfunctional and racially driven brand of politics which exists in T&T today begs one inescapable question. Why has the nature of our politics strayed so far from the benchmark set by these two giants? Space does not allow for deeper exploration of this question. Suffice it to say that two key ingredients in these great men’s successes are mobilisation on a class basis and service above self.
The Crown Colony political system as an alien entity in our midst, acted as a unifying force. This is no longer a rallying point; therefore, one would expect political parties to mobilise along ideological lines.
Research of the political philosophy of both major parties reveal that one adheres to the principles of Social Liberalism while the other claims Social Democracy.
Fundamentally, this translates to little difference in the governing policies emanating from either one. Therefore, the absence of a defining political ideology along with the attitude of self above service, it is not surprising that the race card takes trump in the politics of T&T.
Eugene Sylvester
Carapichaima