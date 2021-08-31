The Hon Prime Minister is warning that the country is “dangerously exposed”, with only 28 per cent of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a figure reminiscent of his party’s mandate from the electorate.

His disappointment with the low vaccine rate emanates from the scientific data that shows the citizenry lacks confidence or faith in the scientific evidence presented. This is solidified by the fact that only 25 per cent of eligible schoolchildren have accessed vaccines, and the daily average rate of about 3,500 doses has dwindled to 1,000.

Throughout the pandemic the PM has emphasised his Government’s actions were based on science. The scientific evidence shows the citizenry has no confidence or faith in the actions of the Government. The Opposition, as part of our governance, has been a vagrant on this issue. The scientific evidence shows that both the Government and Opposition should do the honourable thing and resign. Open the churches, mosques and mandirs, and let us pray for better governance.

Imaam Iqubal Hydal

Felicity

Labour movement stuck in past

What does the labour movement hope to achieve by its proposed ­public demonstration today, a working day in a pandemic that is threatening the very lives of people, workers, et al? 

PM, time to make the leap

Honourable Prime Minister and Honourable Leader of the Opposition, please join hands and make the Covid-19 vaccination mandatory—now! We cannot afford to let the Delta variant permeate our country.

Follow the evidence, and resign

Retrench Junction is pleading, WASA

It has been a horrendous experience dealing with WASA for the last six months.

There is a huge water leak around 7 Retrench Village Junction, Cross Crossing, before Style Bar and Kanhai Bar.

Covid-19: why facts don’t matter

WHAT people want, Dr Frank Luntz bemoaned into the camera one night last week, is the truth. And they are getting the truth, but they are still not in favour of taking the vaccine