Follow the health protocols

I am begging the population to please follow the Covid-19 protocols.

In April 2003, my deceased uncle wrote that “a strange disease came upon the inhabitants of the earth very fast and everyone was confused and experts called it Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)”.

Unfortunately, I do not have his writings as to when he was first shown this disease.

For many who do not know, Covid-19 is a mutant strain or variant also called “SARS-CoV-2”.

What we are witnessing now is heart-breaking, but has the opportunity to become a hundred times worse if we are not compliant.

I went into a tyre shop about two weeks ago, and not a single employee, including the owner’s daughter, had on a mask. Not one!

If that was replicated across the country, is it any wonder that we are suffering now?

We were warned, but we did not listen. Even our leaders did not always follow the protocols and look at what happened. Do we want to see dead bodies lying in our streets because of Covid-19?

I saw a searing cartoon, recently, of a team of doctors and nurses linking arms to hold back Covid-19 from coming through a door. It was juxtaposed with some people “ramajaying”.

For those who think this is a joke, it is only when Covid-19 hits home that you will understand.

By then, it will be too late.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

