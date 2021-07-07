I am not a fan of Dr Kirk Meighoo, but I must acknowledge that the publication of his letter on Tuesday is a true demonstration of journalistic independence.
Apart from his praise of his political leader, truer words have not been spoken of the Government’s handling of the Covid crisis.
Little of what he has said can be disputed, except by the people who endorse the self-congratulatory display put on in the National Parliament which passed for the Government’s analysis of its responsibility to the nation. The predominant attitude appears to be “look how much we did”, compared to what no-one else had the opportunity to do.
The old saying that “self-praise is no recommendation” is lost on our Government. So many things that they have been warned against have come to pass.
No self-respecting leader could want to be part of such failures.
Yet, for all that, they continue blindly to follow the path to disaster.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail