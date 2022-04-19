Fondly remembering Frankie

A tacit tone of sadness still resonates within us one year later. We, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, remember the late Franklin Khan, a political trailblazer, and son of the soil. He has left an unexplainable void.
More so, the very mention of the name “Franklin Khan” is synonymous with alacrity, sanguinity, sagacity and service with a smile.
Therefore, known for his trenchant wit and venerability, he was well sought after for his guidance and expertise. “Frankie, do you remember?” We do fondly remember “Frankie”.
His paragon is punctuated by his winsome, intrepid, perspicacious, gregarious, and unstinting character. We admired the former senator for his equanimity especially when he stood against adversity.
His capacity as leader of government business in the Senate and minister of energy and energy industries was served with distinction, too.
His love for his country and the party was pellucidly clear.
To add further, he was indeed selfless insofar that his dedication to service was of paramount importance. He did not refrain from candidly imparting words of wisdom to others without ill will.
I am of the firm belief his patriotic spirit is extant. We have a rich history. Therefore, one deserves to understand what were the sacrifices made to ensure there were sustainable resources for future generations.
Our country produces the finest, and he was no exception to the rule. He embodied fortitude, gumption, and probity. Therefore, I express my gratitude.
Sincerest condolences to his wife, Laura Khan, his children, the entire family, his colleagues, associates, friends, and loved ones of the late Franklin Khan.
Franklin A Khan
June 18 1957-April 17, 2021
Stalwart, husband, father, mentor, geologist, servant, brother, patriot and citizen.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain