Food prices are in the hands of the seller

No one can order him/her to do so. (As far as my knowledge permits me, this is how it functions. If I am wrong, I stand corrected.) We depend on the honesty and the fairness of the business owner.
With the state of our economy right now, and the losses many had to deal with due to the pandemic, I am wondering how many of our groceries, etc, will decrease their prices.
It is all about the bottom line (profits) being as huge as possible. That is what drives many human beings—they want to live as “high” as they possibly can. Who can hold it against them? That may sound tough, but it is a reality. Someone will have to foot the bill—we the consumers. It is called business.
Just give it a few months and there will be another reason why other goods will have to increase—and the cycle continues.
There will be clamouring for a while, but citizens will have to dig deeper into their pockets, as usual, to live.
Late calypsonian The Mighty Shadow (Winston Bailey) said it beautifully—poverty is hell, and there are many in T&T who can attest to this.
The cost of living is taking them deeper into poverty.
However, where there is a will, there is also a way. Stay positive, keep the faith.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan