Food security our responsibility

According to the United Nations, the food security and nutritional status of the most vulnerable population groups are likely to deteriorate further due to the health and socio-economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying the vulnerabilities and inadequacies of global food systems—understood as all the activities and processes affecting the production, distribution and consumption of food.
As international food prices reached unprecedented levels, countries sought ways to insulate themselves from potential food shortages and price shocks. Several food-exporting countries imposed export restrictions. Certain key importers began purchasing grains at any price to maintain domestic supplies.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley held a news conference at Piarco International Airport to give feedback about his trip to Guyana. He explained the purpose of his visit and the progress made to ensure food security to not only Trinidad and Tobago, but all Caricom neighbours. Being a farmer himself, I am sure he clearly understands the importance of food security and he has a very clear idea what needs to be done in order to achieve just that.
I am not sure if people understand how close we were and still are to having a severe food crisis due to global developments. Just last week international media reported shortages of food and even baby formula in the United States and across Europe. Some people had to travel up to a thousand miles to find formula for their children. If situations like that can happen in those larger countries, imagine what our situation could be if we do not act now.
We as a population have been swayed for far too long by the perception of the western world that pre-packaged so-called convenient food is the future. We have become enthralled by the advertisements on cable television of foreign processed food. Our taste buds have changed, and we have now become overly dependent on food imported from larger countries, which are mostly unhealthy choices.
The collaboration between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana will have a positive impact on not only our business relationship, but also our ability to eat healthier, lower our food import bill and, most importantly, create employment and generate revenue while diversifying our economy even further.
We must also be aware that we should not only depend on the Government to provide food to us. We have the perfect climate to grow our own food. All of us can have a small backyard garden. A couple pepper trees, some seasoning, and maybe some fruit trees. Food security is as much our responsibility as it is the Government’s. The power is in our hands.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando