Food security our responsibility

According to the United Nations, the food security and nutritional status of the most vulnerable population groups are likely to deteriorate further due to the health and socio-economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic is intensifying the vulnerabilities and inadequacies of global food systems—understood as all the activities and processes affecting the production, distribution and consumption of food.

As international food prices reached unprecedented levels, countries sought ways to insulate themselves from potential food shortages and price shocks. Several food-exporting countries imposed export restrictions. Certain key importers began purchasing grains at any price to maintain domestic supplies.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley held a news conference at Piarco International Airport to give feedback about his trip to Guyana. He explained the purpose of his visit and the progress made to ensure food security to not only Trinidad and Tobago, but all Caricom neighbours. Being a farmer himself, I am sure he clearly understands the importance of food security and he has a very clear idea what needs to be done in order to achieve just that.

I am not sure if people understand how close we were and still are to having a severe food crisis due to global developments. Just last week international media reported shortages of food and even baby formula in the United States and across Europe. Some people had to travel up to a thousand miles to find formula for their children. If situations like that can happen in those larger countries, imagine what our situation could be if we do not act now.

We as a population have been swayed for far too long by the perception of the western world that pre-packaged so-called convenient food is the future. We have become enthralled by the advertisements on cable television of foreign processed food. Our taste buds have changed, and we have now become overly dependent on food imported from larger countries, which are mostly unhealthy choices.

The collaboration between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana will have a positive impact on not only our business relationship, but also our ability to eat healthier, lower our food import bill and, most importantly, create employment and generate revenue while diversifying our economy even further.

We must also be aware that we should not only depend on the Government to provide food to us. We have the perfect climate to grow our own food. All of us can have a small backyard garden. A couple pepper trees, some seasoning, and maybe some fruit trees. Food security is as much our responsibility as it is the Government’s. The power is in our hands.

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

Look past the politics

There’s a depressing line from a letter to the Express editor last week: “In the absolute majority of cases the errant child was errant.” The letter was headlined “Let’s not rush to judge” and the writer was defending the work of the childcare institutions that have come under fire recently.

That line is as hideous as it is sad, but it reflects an attitude that is very much with us.

Food security our responsibility

Imbert's impulses

Imbert’s impulses

The headline on the story was positively provocative. It was declarative in a manner which was not supported by any of the narratives in the reporting itself.

“Wage insult”, it said, referencing responses from trade union leaders, to the two-per cent salary increase offer by the Chief Personnel Officer. It was an editor’s own conclusion, drawn on the sentiments expressed by the public sector workers’ representatives.

No respect for citizens

Monday was my third visit in past months to the NWRHA office on Jerningham Avenue in Port of Spain to have my international vaccination record card updated.

On each occasion I had to suffer the indignity of being made to stand and wait on the steps at the entrance of the office, fully exposed to the weather while being attended to by the clerk who stood at the doorway to receive and return my documents. Absolutely no protection whatever is provided from the weather—not even a tent—and so I had to endure the blistering sun, followed by a heavy drizzle of rain, with nowhere to shelter, while I waited for my documents.

How much is too much?

A few years ago, on my travels through South America, I was on my way to a hotel in Lima, Peru. While driving through the city, I happened to witness a protest taking place at the city hall.

People were being beaten by riot police and hosed by massive water cannons, and yet they persevered and stood their ground. I asked the driver what the riot was about, and he indicated that a high-ranking government official was caught in a corruption scandal, and the people were calling for his removal.

If we truly care about children...

A common factor links abuse at State-funded children’s institutions, violence in schools, and the domestic murders of women: irresponsible parenting.

This might, at first blush, seem to offer a silver bullet to mitigate these ills—set up programmes and policies to improve parenting practices, and school violence, child abuse and even domestic murders should all be reduced. Unfortunately, matters are not so straightforward.