Restaurant and food service people. It is past nine weeks that we not working. Therefore we are not earning money to buy groceries and medicine. We not able to pay rent, electricity, phone, transport etc. We are not able to service our loans and mortgages while interest and penalties are piling up on our already mountainous debt.

Bakeries and “groceries” are selling pre-packed food while the Ministry of Health regulations are stopping us (bona fide restaurants and fast food outlets) from earning an honest living.

Something is wrong! Government members are eating big, no salary cut, $3,000 handbags and shoes. Don’t talk about wardrobes.

Throwing barbs about how the other side is dishonest and bobol going on. Remember, when you point your finger three fingers point back at you.

People in our industry are not even mentioned in the weekly updates. It’s as if we don’t exist. No grants have been received by any of the people that I know.

People, we cannot remain silent if we want to survive. There is strength in unity and we have to band together to make our voices heard. We as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have rights. The law of survival is at the forefront of our mind even with the presence of the pandemic.

Yes, we have to practise the WWWs but we also have to work to earn a living. The country has been locked down but more people died in June than in May and more people died in May than the entire 2020. Something is wrong! Let us fix us. Unite to make our voices heard.

Richard D Lau

via e-mail

