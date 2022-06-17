Recent extra regional developments, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic together with the Russia/Ukraine conflict have forced our region to come full face with the issue of developing a regional food strategy.

The recent initiatives and plans for expanded production within our region of staples such as wheat, rice, sugar are very well intentioned and primarily involve Guyana lands. There is an urgent need to have these plans framed within the context of a regional food strategy.

Essentially such a strategy would entail a clear focus on identifying the specifics of domestic/regional production, the existing supply chains and how proposals will impact on regional food production.

There is also an imperative to disaggregate as far as possible the value of specific initiatives to be undertaken by each participating state or entity in the overall regional plan.

Additionally, there must be realistic quantification and dollar estimates for three key elements of the plan:

• Required investment on necessary technology to realise the increased production targets.

• The proposed food-spend within the regional public sector on regionally produced food or food certified to regionally agreed standards.

• A policy framework within which regional producers will be encouraged to produce more food that is compliant with certified and/or the agreed standards within the plan.

It is against this background that immediate consideration be given to the development of policy related to genetic technology.

Science has provided opportunities to engineer and/or develop biological organisms, crops and/or livestock including birds/fish and their products to deal with some of the consequences brought on by pollution, climate change as well as various other dysfunctional human interventions.

Technologies would entail both gene editing in which scientists change plant or animal’s DNA or in genetic modification where genetic material from any organism may be added or substituted wholly or partially into the DNA.

In both these instances there are huge implications in global trading not the least of which involve cross-border disputes some of which have already begun to impact in other jurisdictions.

The region is already lagging in addressing these issues. I am suggesting that we should do so now or risk further marginalisation of our people.

Samuel B Howard

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The uncaring voice of silence

The uncaring voice of silence

For decades, the approach and departure of festive occasions—Carnival, Independence Day, Divali, Christmas, Old Year’s Night—have elicited desperate missives. Complaints about unbearable levels of noise from unrelenting sound systems and fireworks have poured out to the impervious Environmental Management Authority (EMA). Nothing’s changed.

Call to action on food prices

Call to action on food prices

IN a statement upon which we reported in yesterday’s edition, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago was advising citizens to adjust their tastes, and modify their diets. The call comes at a time when such advice is a critical part of the discussion going forward, as the need for a revised approach over how we live looms larger by the day.

Rio Claro’s role in 1937 unrest

Kindly permit me the space in your widely read newspaper to shed some light on a significant event which occurred in Rio Claro.

It is common knowledge that 1937 was a year of labour unrest in Trinidad and Tobago. What is not widely known and accepted is that the town of Rio Claro played a significant role.

Govt more IMF than the IMF

Should workers agree to sacrifice decent wage increases in exchange for job security?

The Prime Minister has more than once hinted that wage increases might trigger job losses.

His hints come across more like a threat.

Economists and others have also taken up this cry: if you want job security you must give up decent wage increases.

Concacaf must rise to the occasion

Sometime ago a calypsonian wrote a series of songs asking “What is wrong with the N----man?”

Being an African, he began with his fellowmen and sang about the African man.

That, of course, gave him the integrity to follow singing about the Indian, Chinese and Syrian man.

Time to do away with masks

It’s about time. Whenever I have any mask on, it fogs up my glasses.

No one can hear you with this thing on because it smothers your voice.

Yes, you can breathe but at the same time you can’t breathe.

I am fully vaccinated and I smell more like disinfectant than my cologne.