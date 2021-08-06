I note, with a smile, Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s remarks, “Replacing the natural environment at Mandela Park with artificial turf is a salesman’s foolish idea that ought not to waste the time or the resources of the Port of Spain Corporation.

“The Government is sure the corporation can put its time and money to much better use and spare us all this unnecessary aggravation.”

This is in addition to a petition signed by well over 3,000 people also against the artificial turf proposal, and asking Mayor Joel Martinez to forget the idea.

On the flip side of the coin, the Government is building an airport in Tobago at a cost of nearly $1.2 billion to accommodate three million passengers on an island that gets just over 20,000 visitors annually and has fewer than 600 hotel rooms.

I wonder how PM Rowley would describe that idea and the person/s who proposed such an idea, knowing full well the Government “can put its time and money to much better use”?

Clarke Peters

via e-mail

The news out of Kingstown yesterday was that a woman had been taken into custody, and was being questioned as the suspect in the dastardly stoning and injury of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was struck on the side of his head with a stone.

Today, those of us who knew Alexa Khan are celebrating the extraordinary human she was as we bid farewell to her earthly presence.

The Ministry of Health has to sometimes rely on private medical facilities to care for patients who need specialist treatments/operations which cannot be facilitated at the public hospitals.

Does anyone remember that little thing called the economy?—you know, that thing that gives us all an opportunity to earn a livelihood and, by extension, put food on our table, a roof over our head, education for our children and everything else?