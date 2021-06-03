The announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) comes as a welcome development.
The report in the newspaper of some of the contents shows noble intent, as reflected in comments made by FIFA and Concacaf presidents as well as the general secretary of Caricom.
We in Trinidad and Tobago need to be appreciative of this initiative, as some of us were not too long ago describing FIFA as colonial, dictatorial murderers (recall “get your knees off our neck”), and vowing to bring FIFA to their knees instead, even seeing ourselves as an example of a fighting spirit to the benefit of all small associations worldwide.
One has to hope for expressions of appreciation in like manner. All parties reported in this week’s news referred to the love of football in the region and the place it holds in our society. We are a football-loving Caribbean, from Surinam to The Bahamas.
The CFU, no doubt, had a role to play in this final product and will be expected to see the roll-out and implementation.
The intent to get involved, from our primary schools programme up, shows aspiration towards the long term—something notably lacking in our planning.
We recall FIFA’s action in Asia on the child labour crisis, where they went into countries and got children into schools and out of factories.
The problem of depletion of the ozone layer saw them banning sprays in the treatment of injuries that were adversely affecting the ozone.
Likewise, the mandated compulsory use of shin-guards was intended to prevent communicable diseases on the field in a contact sport. We may add their concern for racism and efforts made in this despicable problem.
As an international organisational, FIFA often takes the lead and has a commendable record of pro-activity and relevance. This latest is on our doorsteps and we should ensure we duly benefit.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas