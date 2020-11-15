For a breath of fresh air

Where’s the official government policy on
work from home?
Where is the PSA (Public Services Ass-
ociation) on this?
How will it work from rostering?
Are we rostering or not?
Are we waiting for the whole system,
like schools, like families, to collapse?
How many parents have an interest in
this,
the decimation of their family,
if nothing is done, and without any
sense of emergency.
It will never be business as usual, and
not for the foreseeable future, no mat
ter how many deyas lit.
We could fast forward or stay put,
frozen in time. And wait on more gas
and more oil.
Are we about to place public servants,
and Port of Spain, at the epicentre
of Trinidad’s pandemic hot-spot?
Somebody had the idea maybe
a hundred years ago, to establish
districts.
If you from Point, Siparia,
Penal, yet every day to the administra-
tive capital, to the centre of bobol and
ratchify,
where the sub-pandemic of the econ-
omy, is recorded in the hop-scotch of
files
that refuse to be computerised,
church, temple and mosque, not yet
the refuge
of the hungry, a place a few children
of the street go to learn, without a
computer, or a library?
Or the belief that God is One?
Bolted and burglar-proofed to prevent
the statue from walking out
for a fresh breath of air.
Toodesh Ramesar
via e-mail