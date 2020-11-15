For a breath of fresh air

Where’s the official government policy on

work from home?

Where is the PSA (Public Services Ass-

ociation) on this?

How will it work from rostering?

Are we rostering or not?

Are we waiting for the whole system,

like schools, like families, to collapse?

How many parents have an interest in

this,

the decimation of their family,

if nothing is done, and without any

sense of emergency.

It will never be business as usual, and

not for the foreseeable future, no mat

ter how many deyas lit.

We could fast forward or stay put,

frozen in time. And wait on more gas

and more oil.

Are we about to place public servants,

and Port of Spain, at the epicentre

of Trinidad’s pandemic hot-spot?

Somebody had the idea maybe

a hundred years ago, to establish

districts.

If you from Point, Siparia,

Penal, yet every day to the administra-

tive capital, to the centre of bobol and

ratchify,

where the sub-pandemic of the econ-

omy, is recorded in the hop-scotch of

files

that refuse to be computerised,

church, temple and mosque, not yet

the refuge

of the hungry, a place a few children

of the street go to learn, without a

computer, or a library?

Or the belief that God is One?

Bolted and burglar-proofed to prevent

the statue from walking out

for a fresh breath of air.

Toodesh Ramesar

via e-mail

One of the State’s priorities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, should be health and safety conditions at State housing. While poor maintenance is a longstanding problem with housing provided by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Covid-19 has now made it a life-and-death.

Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries should by now have worked out a strategy for securing the early attention of United States president-elect Joe Biden and the team working on his transition into the White House and to the helm of the government.

This has not happened.

This time, the truce will last. The 2,000 Russian troops flying into Armenia last week and fanning out to police the ceasefire lines in Nagorno-Karabakh are being sent there for five years renewable, and neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan will challenge them.

Armenia is in shock, but what remains of the Armenian enclave in western Azerbaijan would quickly be overrun if the Russian troops were not there.

On Friday the Ministry of Education announced sweeping changes to our tertiary education system. The Government has announced that they will be cutting the number of annual scholarships from 400 to 100. They will create a national bursary programme to help cushion the decrease in national scholarships. They will be discontinuing funding for postgraduate studies and barring students who already hold undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from accessing the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses Programme (GATE) to retrain.

Invest in all peoples at every level

My favourite quote about education is from the late Malcolm X who said: “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare today.” Our preparation for tomorrow requires that we spend some time collectively crafting our vision of tomorrow and garnering citizen “buy-in” to that shared vision.