For Ashanti Riley

The Tobago Writers Guild joins the voices of condemnation in registering its utter disgust and displeasure at the heinous killing of teenager Ashanti Riley. To remain silent as a group in the face of such heartbreaking tragedy would be a tragic omission on our part so, consequently, we have to let our collective voices be heard in condemning such a gruesome act.
All women and girls must be respected, loved and cherished regardless of race, creed, or social circumstances. To do anything less would be considered a societal injustice. We encourage other Civil Society Organisations, groups, and places of worship to also issue public statements of condemnation and shame on the perpetrators of this and other acts of violence and abuse against women and children.
Our heart-felt condolences we extend to the family of Ashanti Riley, and to the many other families who contend with the pain of losing a loved one to the abject violence and abuse against women and children. May Ashanti Riley rest in peace, and may her family, and all other families, receive the justice they need to help them live in peace.