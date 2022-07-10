“He fell from a chair!”
This was the response from Gary Griffith concerning the death (murder?) of Andrew Morris while in custody of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon died in police custody during questioning in the Andrea Bharatt murder in January 2021.
Now this individual is again applying for the post of Police Commissioner. And he has now enlisted the support of highly respected local pillars of society to form the Coalition of Concerned Patriots. “Among the persons in the group are businessman Peter George; former deputy commissioners of police Jayson Forde and Wayne Dick; retired Brigadier Carl Alfonso; retired Major Sarwan Boodram; former commander Felicity Diaz; Lt Commander Norman Dindial; retired Major Dirk Barnes; attorney Nyree Alfonso; attorney Larry Lalla; Dr Stephen Ramroop; Pastor Clive Dottin; Dr Sanjay Badri-Maharaj; former security adviser Dwight Andrews; firearms expert Paul Nahous; and Heller Security Services CEO Dwight Williams.” (Express July 4, 2022)
Instead of condemning the actions and policies of Mr Griffith against the “cockroaches”, they have joined in lock step with him as he marches on in his “quest”. For evil to flourish, all that is required is that good men do nothing. These good individuals will account for their actions, if not in this world, then surely in the next. Ignorance of Gary Griffith’s odious behaviour is not an excuse. And we wonder what has happened to beautiful Trinidad and Tobago!
“O Judgement! Thou art fled to brutish beasts and men have lost their reason”.
Orson Rogers
Belmont