“He fell from a chair!”

This was the response from Gary Griffith concerning the death (murder?) of Andrew Morris while in custody of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon died in police custody during questioning in the Andrea Bharatt murder in January 2021.

Now this individual is again applying for the post of Police Commissioner. And he has now enlisted the support of highly respected local pillars of society to form the Coalition of Concerned Patriots. “Among the persons in the group are businessman Peter George; former deputy commissioners of police Jayson Forde and Wayne Dick; retired Brigadier Carl Alfonso; retired Major Sarwan Boodram; former commander Felicity Diaz; Lt Commander Norman Dindial; retired Major Dirk Barnes; attorney Nyree Alfonso; attorney Larry Lalla; Dr Stephen Ramroop; Pastor Clive Dottin; Dr Sanjay Badri-Maharaj; former security adviser Dwight Andrews; firearms expert Paul Nahous; and Heller Security Services CEO Dwight Williams.” (Express July 4, 2022)

Instead of condemning the actions and policies of Mr Griffith against the “cockroaches”, they have joined in lock step with him as he marches on in his “quest”. For evil to flourish, all that is required is that good men do nothing. These good individuals will account for their actions, if not in this world, then surely in the next. Ignorance of Gary Griffith’s odious behaviour is not an excuse. And we wonder what has happened to beautiful Trinidad and Tobago!

“O Judgement! Thou art fled to brutish beasts and men have lost their reason”.

Orson Rogers

Belmont

Twisting tale of body cams

Twisting tale of body cams

For over two years the Ministry of National Security and the Police Service have been making grand announcements about body cameras being purchased for use by officers. Yet today, when body camera evidence could be used to swiftly establish the facts in controversial police killings, not a single shred of body-cam evidence is available. Instead, what we have is a long and twisting mystery. Let’s revisit the facts.

A Senate vote against law-abiding citizens

THE criminals must be rejoicing. Amidst all the mayhem with their weapons of war they have found friends not only in the United National Congress (UNC) camp, but among five honourable Independent Senators. Our honourable parliamentarians voted against the Bail (Amendment) (Extension of Duration) Bill, 2022 that would assist the police in the fight against crime and violence in our country. It would have kept gun-toting repeat offenders off the streets for a while.

Yes we can, if we try

The murder toll now stands at 284 (Sunday) and climbing.

Last year at this time–statistics taken from the Daily Express–murders were at 190.

I can be corrected here but there was a curfew in effect around this time last year, yes?

For evil to flourish...

All must work together for a better T&T

Long-lasting anger might create a ticking time bomb that is just ready to explode. This friend is extremely hazardous since not everyone can control their rage and dissatisfaction.

I’ve witnessed good folks lose their cool and act in a way that was out of character for them. We did have some tense protests last Monday that caught us off guard and caused some havoc in and around the city. To handle the crisis, the TTPS and army had to take action. I don’t support the blockage of public roadways and lighting of objects even though we can protest about issues in Trinidad and Tobago.