For Poitier and ER Braithwaite

I had no intention of commenting on the great Sidney Poitier, as the Express did a fine job in paying tribute to a truly great and gifted actor. However, a letter in yesterday’s Express (“Love for Sidney”, Page 14) motivated this response.
No one in Trinidad or the West Indies can really boast about being a fan of Mr Poitier and not mention To Sir, With Love, the movie that made the actor a household name here in Trinidad and regionally.
In fact, To Sir, With Love is more popular here than any of his award-winning films.
The 1967 movie is based on a 1959 autobiographical novel by Guyanese author ER Braithwaite, and the billboard hit song “To Sir, With Love”, sung by Lulu, who played the role of one of the pupils, aided in popularising the movie.
What was most fascinating about ER Braithwaite’s novel was that he fictionalised himself in the character Mark Thackeray, an immigrant from British Guiana.
Braithwaite, an engineer by profession, grappled with racism in London, and the only profession available to him was that of a teacher in the impoverished East End of London, where he struggled to gain respect as a black man.
ER Braithwaite’s life story is featured in a compendium of West Indian writers which was included in the secondary school curriculum in my day.
Perhaps CCN TV6 can air To Sir, With Love as a tribute to Sidney Poitier and ER Braithwaite.
RP Joseph
San Fernando