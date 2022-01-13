For Poitier and ER Braithwaite

I had no intention of commenting on the great Sidney Poitier, as the Express did a fine job in paying tribute to a truly great and gifted actor. However, a letter in yesterday’s Express (“Love for Sidney”, Page 14) motivated this response.

No one in Trinidad or the West Indies can really boast about being a fan of Mr Poitier and not mention To Sir, With Love, the movie that made the actor a household name here in Trinidad and regionally.

In fact, To Sir, With Love is more popular here than any of his award-winning films.

The 1967 movie is based on a 1959 autobiographical novel by Guyanese author ER Braithwaite, and the billboard hit song “To Sir, With Love”, sung by Lulu, who played the role of one of the pupils, aided in popularising the movie.

What was most fascinating about ER Braithwaite’s novel was that he fictionalised himself in the character Mark Thackeray, an immigrant from British Guiana.

Braithwaite, an engineer by profession, grappled with racism in London, and the only profession available to him was that of a teacher in the impoverished East End of London, where he struggled to gain respect as a black man.

ER Braithwaite’s life story is featured in a compendium of West Indian writers which was included in the secondary school curriculum in my day.

Perhaps CCN TV6 can air To Sir, With Love as a tribute to Sidney Poitier and ER Braithwaite.

RP Joseph

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fuelling distrust

Fuelling distrust

The Ministry of Health’s response to the public claim by three young people of having suffered serious side effects from the Pfizer vaccine is disappointingly tepid and evasive, and has done nothing to shore up public confidence.

The trouble with The UWI

The trouble with The UWI

I think there are many latent issues in the UWI saga, and some of what I have read in the media seeks to pitch this as a fight between the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor. This will invariably move to the race question and this may cloud some of the underlying issues.

Demand better for our children

AS the majority of Trinidad and Tobago’s pupils begin their sixth consecutive term online, it is painfully apparent how far we have fallen behind the rest of the developed and developing world.

For Poitier and ER Braithwaite

I had no intention of commenting on the great Sidney Poitier, as the Express did a fine job in paying tribute to a truly great and gifted actor. However, a letter in yesterday’s Express (“Love for Sidney”, Page 14) motivated this response.

The many deaths we survive in T&T

It is amazing how at this time of Covid-19, death has taken centre stage and life relegated to the background.

True, we strive to live, but every day we die many times, fearing this death that may come unexpectedly. Certainly, not like the “cowards” who “die many times before their death” (Julius Caesar, Act 2, Sc 2, 32-33), in the words of Julius Caesar in Shakespeare’s play, but out of a realistic fear of being the exception to the rule to these vaccines which are calculated to give us significant protection, as has been the case of many who passed despite that protection; or become the victim of cycle of treatment after hospitalisation,

Giving up the right to choose

The right to choose or no rights at all? That is the question.

The Government seems intent on winning the war against Covid-19 at all costs. To this goal, they are willing to sacrifice the rights of citizens, rights which they should be protecting. Many are lending their voice to the cause, with no regard to the fact that in doing so, we are losing ground fought for by our ancestors.