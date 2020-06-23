For the good of T&T...

As USERS of social media and smartphones, we reveal a lot about ourselves each day. We tell the world about our likes and dislikes, habits and families via Facebook and Twitter.
We even disclose our travel plans to persons we do not know via Waze and Google. We expose who we really are by what we post.
This is the foundation on which Cambridge Analytica and modern electoral campaigns thrive. Who we pretend to be is exposed by what we post.
Prime Minister Rowley, in addressing the Recovery Committee, said inter alia, “…any economic road map developed without the creation of an enabling environment to facilitate the execution of that road map will have challenges…The role of…tripartite co-operation must be fully explored…Covid-19 has unmasked the inequalities that exist in the economy…all segments of the society are at risk.
“The road map must, therefore, be based on collective action and strong collaboration among…all segments of the society…”.
In the post-Covid-19 situation, lessons from elsewhere teach us that great economic danger lies ahead. The huge uncertainty and the structure of our economy puts us at peculiar risk. What, then, do our posts reveal about us?
The TTT interview of June 15, more than the “leak” from a chat group, demonstrates that Gabriel Faria, as a voice of the business sector, has an opinion that conflicts with Minister Imbert’s happy mid-year budget review, even though the desire of both men for our country is the same.
The vexing issues of VAT refunds and corporation tax payable will not recede and do have a bearing on how the private sector may emerge in the future.
Yet, the “leak” tells a compelling story about “honour” among our elites. Bottom line: given the lack of good faith among them in this episode, why should the man-in-the-street trust them?
One of the original “All Lives Matter” advocates returned to the scene with a published report addressed to his staff advising of pay cuts and in a newspaper blames the “boycott”.
His garbled and hollow claims are designed to evoke sympathy. The poor staff are being told that “it is understandable if they choose to leave” but that their pay cut will help secure the survival of the group, including a shopping plaza. Yet, in cutting their pay by a reported 20 per cent, he gets back in one month the “bonus” of $800 he paid to them.
Message received: labour is dispensable.
Considering both these situations, the utterances by both Dr Rowley and Fitzgerald Hinds lack discretion. Rather than engage the other business voices, they chose to vilify Mr Faria, an agent, unwittingly exposing their view of the business sector.
For the record, VAT refunds represent money due. The innuendoes about Mr Faria’s stint at the Guardian newspaper and at Angostura are unfortunate.
The economic danger ahead will not disappear. Public discontent will strengthen the attractiveness of trade unions and of candidates like David Nakhid.
We carelessly edge to the future that Clyde Weatherhead (Express, June 22) hints at. Because capital is so mobile, we all will lose.
Dr Rowley should re-read his speech and take the appropriate steps to create national collaboration.
Noble Philip
Blue Range