For the greater good

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) extends greetings to our Muslim sisters and brothers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
For the second year in a row, members of the Muslim faith had to go through the Holy Month of Ramadan during the Covid-19 pandemic, with all the restrictions that have been necessary to counter this terrible virus.
This has meant the sacrifice of fasting during Ramadan has been made all the more challenging, as the traditional services and the breaking of the fast every evening could not be performed at mosques.
The joy of socially gathering at the mosque on Eid will also be absent, as will the coming together of the extended family and friends.
The MSJ commends the Muslim community for the sacrifices that you have made in order that the greater good of all—that is, the health and lives of all citizens—is protected. In so doing, you have demonstrated in deeds and not mere words, the true tenets of your faith.
Trinidad and Tobago can learn from the example that our Muslim sisters and brothers set during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is a similar example that some members of the Christian community practise by fasting or giving up something during Lent, which ended just weeks ago.
That example is one of discipline and commitment. It takes discipline to fast for the month. It takes commitment to turn away from the temptation of breaking the fast.
In this pandemic, we need to have discipline—the discipline to follow the health protocols; the commitment to turn away from the temptation to lime, congregate and engage in all the behaviours that we would normally do.
The other lesson that our Muslim sisters and brothers share with us is that we must all be our sisters’ and brothers’ keepers.
The pandemic has opened up the inequality of wealth and income as so many lose their jobs, their homes, their businesses; their ability to provide for themselves and their families; it has made worse the inequality of educational opportunities, as some children are being left behind in this system of online learning; it has aggravated problems of mental health, domestic violence.
In this situation, we must not simply show charity to help those in great need, we must resolve the change the very system that causes so much injustice and thus offer hope for a better future for all.
As we commemorate the Eid holiday today, let us reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and to internalise the lessons—of discipline, commitment and being our sisters’ and brothers’ keepers, as we seek to create a more just and equitable society.
Eid Mubarak!
David Abdulah
political leader, MSJ