I was listening to one of my favourite songs recently, Avril Lavigne’s “Keep Holding On”, and I immediately started reflecting on my fellow frontliners.
I know you are weary and exhausted, and though the road may be long, meandering and never-ending, we keep moving forward.
Your dedication to serve, though it may be unrewarding at times, has not gone unnoticed by most.
Certainly, this unprecedented period must have taken its toll on your physical, emotional and mental well being. You, too, are only human. Keep holding on.
Some battles you have won and others, unfortunately, were lost. No one has been spared, neither your friends, family nor colleagues. Yet you have been hailed both a hero and villain in this narrative. Keep the faith—the story is still being written.
Each day brings forth fear, pain, suffering, and you often contend with denial and daily misinformation.
Often you have gone above and beyond the call of duty. And every time you have provided comfort, relief and reassurance, then barely held it together. Be strong and never give up hope.
Dedicating Avril Lavigne’s “Keep Holding On” and Shaggy’s “Hope” to frontliners everywhere.
May God protect us all in this crucial time.
Chantal Frazier
San Fernando