Question:
My father is a US citizen residing in Trinidad and Tobago. Is there a mail-in option to renew his passport and avoid a visit to the Embassy?
Answer:
Yes! US Embassy Port of Spain is pleased to announce the launch of an online payment programme for adult passport renewal for US citizens resident in Trinidad and Tobago.
Qualified adult applicants no longer need to make an interview appointment at the US Embassy in Port of Spain. Effective January 15, 2023, passport applicants wishing to pay for their DS-82 renewal application online may visit https://tt.usembassy.gov/u-s-passport-renewal-by-mail-in-trinidad-and-tobago/ to determine eligibility to use this option.
If eligible, US passport renewal by mail applicants may then submit payment via US or international credit or debit card, electronic funds transfer from a US-based bank account, Amazon Pay, or PayPal.
To qualify for passport renewal by mail, you must be able to answer “yes” to all five statements below about your US passport:
1. You have your US passport in your possession in order to submit it with your application.
2. The passport is undamaged, other than normal wear and tear.
3. The passport was issued when you were age 16 or older.
4. It was issued within the last 15 years.
5. It was issued in your current name, or you can document your legal name change.
If your answer to each of the above statements is “yes”, then you qualify for passport renewal by mail. To begin the process of renewing your US passport by mail, please visit our website, https://tt.usembassy.gov/u-s-passport-renewal-by-mail-in-trinidad-and-tobago/, and follow the steps for “Passport Renewal by mail (For Adult Passport Renewals Only)”.
If your answer to any of the above statements is “no”, then you will be required to schedule an appointment to appear at the embassy to complete your passport service. To do so, please visit our website and follow the steps for Renewals for Persons Requiring Appointments (for minor renewals, lost or stolen passports, and previous passports issued more than 15 years ago): https://tt.usembassy.gov/renewals-for-persons-requiring-appointments/.
If you have already booked your passport service but would now prefer to cancel and save yourself a trip to the embassy by taking advantage of passport renewal by mail, please send an e-mail to ACSPOS@state.gov.
By law, all US citizens are required to enter the United States on valid US passports. To save time and avoid stress, we recommend that you renew your US passport before it expires—generally, within six months before the expiration date on your passport.
US naturalisation certificates are not travel documents. Only US citizens with a valid US passport will be allowed to depart Trinidad and Tobago on flights to the United States.
Whether you renew by mail or in-person, US passport processing generally takes the same amount of time—about two weeks—and your new passport will be delivered to you via TTPost.
For specific enquiries regarding American Citizen Services or follow-up on an application, e-mail acspos@state.gov.