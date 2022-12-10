There is talk about reopening the scrap iron business. Sometime in the not-too-distant past, I heard the head of the industry say that not reopening can lead to people embarking on the road to crime.
Anyone stealing or buying stolen goods, knowing them to be stolen, is already into crime. He also gave the assurance of cutting back on the acceptance of stolen goods.
Everyone deserves a second chance, but I would like to see certain conditions met before reopening. This is a business where everyone knows one another, so someone must know who received the 150-year-old bell. The bell should be returned to the church, with no charges being laid.
However, if the bell is already destroyed, then the person/persons who stole it must be handed over to the police and brought to justice. We, the public, know you all can say who the guilty party is. After all, an item like that cannot be dismissed as an everyday occurrence to be brushed aside.
Do this, and then the public would have confidence in your efforts to go down the right road.
Michael Franco