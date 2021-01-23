I respond to a letter written by Ashton Ford, former general secretary, People’s National Movement, (“PNM’s achievements in Tobago cannot be matched”), Express, January 21).
Whilst the main paragraphs of the letter are the usual political noise that one expects from a PNM supporter prior to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election on Monday, I take strong issue with the blatant distortion of historical facts contained in the last paragraph of the letter.
No one of sound and sober mind, and possessed of all the historical facts, can utter the statement that the transformation of Tobago’s governance from county council to the THA in 1980 was undertaken by the PNM government, led by the prime minister Dr Eric Williams. Nothing is further from the truth, and Mr Ford probably got his facts from some history books at Balisier House.
The Hansard records of 1977, documented in the seminal collection Tobago versus PNM by Jeffrey G Davidson, will show that had it not been for the persistence of one Arthur NR Robinson, together with the votes of the opposition United Labour Front (ULF) at the time, today, Tobago would still have had their county council rather than the THA, with secretaries, etc.
The Hansard records of 1996 will also show that had it not been for the persistence of Robinson and the votes of the United National Congress (yes, the UNC, the now big bad wolf in Tobago), the THA would have had no constitutional protection for the THA, nor would the THA have been able to receive every year between 4.03 and 6.9 per cent of the annual budget of Trinidad and Tobago.
Ashton Ford will do well to remember these historical facts. Also, he will do well to remember the pain and suffering the people of Tobago had to endure when the late Dr Williams closed down the Ministry of Tobago Affairs from 1976 to 1981 after the establishment of the THA in 1980, punishing Tobagonians for supporting Robinson.
Joseph Toney
via e-mail