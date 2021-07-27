I woke up one morning this week to a public notice in the papers: “Fireworks at the Queen’s Park Savannah and in San Fernando, Tuesday, August 31, 2021”.

Anyone else feel unbelievably angry and offended by this proposal? We are a country trying to heal, and the thought of people congregating in crowds to watch half an hour of fireworks costing millions of dollars... who in their right mind believes this to be a good thing?

We are recovering from a pandemic, which has seen over 1,000 (and continuing) of our people die. We as a country have incurred unbelievable debt trying to keep our islands afloat. People have lost their ­businesses and their jobs, they cannot put food on their tables nor roofs over their heads—and you want to have fireworks? Seriously?

If it’s being sponsored, then shame on them, let them donate to these dire people instead.

Almost equally important are the elderly and the animals who are badly affected and, again, the zoo!

This is madness, and someone needs to be the adult here and stop this immediately!

Deborah Crooks

Maraval

July 27, the dreams deferred

Jill-Ann Teague-Weekes was an employee in the library at what was the Government Information Services Limited when the Report of the Commission of Enquiry into the insurrection which took place in Trinidad and Tobago on July 27, 1990, was laid in the House of Representatives.

All hail the Chief

All hail the Chief

The artist LeRoy Clarke stood as a majestic figure above the mediocrity he so railed against through his paintings, poetry, essays, lectures and conversations. He refused to be defined by others, set his own value, named his own price and claimed his own crowns.

He stood proud in his African-ness and was self-made to the point of inventing his own language by obeahing the word. Out of the fragments of a spiritual, also the title of his first exhibition, he distilled a philosophy grounded in indigenous imagery.

Seeing the light

I took note of Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales’ successful initiative to deliver street lighting to farmers in his constituency.

While this is paid for taxpayers, it is highly commendable to note that for once, money is not being squandered on Government “glam” projects like a walkover by the Hyatt or at the entrance to Port of Spain, which no one uses. Instead, scarce public resources are being used to augment the efforts of boosting agriculture and food production—the way forward for the nation in terms of food self-sufficiency.

Our mounting debts to China

The answer to the question in the letter which appeared on one of the Express letters pages yesterday (Page 15), asking where the money is coming from, is China.

We already have mounting debts to China and, in the end, will have to allow that country to do what it wants here.

The fine vaccine line

Following the reported decision of her Excellency the President to cull all unvaccinated persons from her security detail, a decision which was robustly supported by no less a person than the Prime Minister himself, it is clear that, from the State’s perspective, vaccine discrimination is here to stay.

Losing hope

I am a British citizen. I arrived in Trinidad to visit on a 90-day visa on March 8, 2020, and I am still here 16 months later. Fortunately, I am staying with a friend, so I have accommodation and I can pay my way.

I am a 69-year-old male, with some risks should I catch Covid-19, so every day is possibly life-threatening for me.