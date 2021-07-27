I woke up one morning this week to a public notice in the papers: “Fireworks at the Queen’s Park Savannah and in San Fernando, Tuesday, August 31, 2021”.
Anyone else feel unbelievably angry and offended by this proposal? We are a country trying to heal, and the thought of people congregating in crowds to watch half an hour of fireworks costing millions of dollars... who in their right mind believes this to be a good thing?
We are recovering from a pandemic, which has seen over 1,000 (and continuing) of our people die. We as a country have incurred unbelievable debt trying to keep our islands afloat. People have lost their businesses and their jobs, they cannot put food on their tables nor roofs over their heads—and you want to have fireworks? Seriously?
If it’s being sponsored, then shame on them, let them donate to these dire people instead.
Almost equally important are the elderly and the animals who are badly affected and, again, the zoo!
This is madness, and someone needs to be the adult here and stop this immediately!
Deborah Crooks
Maraval