The election bell has been rung and the shouting match begins! From the outset, I have little or no hope that the two current major political parties intend to really address the real issues that are suffocating this country. While I am an optimist, I cannot remain foolish in hope.
The opening salvo from the PNM (People’s National Movement), as dictated by the Prime Minister, continues to employ the old rhetoric aimed at the UNC (United National Congress)alternative. Every other sentence has Kamla or UNC, or look what they did and what they want to do should they get into office.
All that is well and good for politics of yesteryear, especially when the current state of the nation is buoyant and full of promise.
Anyone who relishes these speeches, be it orator or listener, must be aware we are not in the best of positions. From a critical point of view, a country that has so much potential is now on the brink of collapse at every turn. Point me to some area of tangible success in any department and then we can talk.
As a people, we must demand our leaders address our issues. We must demand responses that are solid and progressive, not a random oral report which is not detailed to us. We must sidestep the juicy bacchanal and ask for real leadership.
The adage that you talk about others when you have nothing good to say about yourself is the genesis of these meetings. The PM needs to address the current plagues that we are experiencing which are breaking our backs.
I want to hear about the real plan to revolutionise the protective services, where men and women are held accountable for their behaviour, where they understand their job and are trained properly to administer their duties.
I want to hear about a Judiciary system where there are more checks and balances to ensure files are not lost and we have to pay $800,000 to get them back; where lawyers can be held accountable for their open abuse of process, their easy flouting of procedure and, with like-minded judges, frustrate an already-clogged system.
I want to hear about working solutions and not money being thrown at a problem in the hope of it being fixed, and when the roads and buildings fall apart after a few millions and months, we just shrug our shoulders and give the same contractors more work.
I want to hear why the Paria tragedy has not been given greater priority, but we want to help Guyana. Help them do what? I want to hear after eight years in office, public servants must accept a four-per cent increase in salary over a seven-year period when goods and services have increased by 100 per cent-plus.
When you as the leader of the country can provide some semblance of satisfactory answers to this and many more ills, then for sure talk as much as you want about Kamla, but before you do, sir, talk about yourself!
Ryan Martinez
Gasparillo