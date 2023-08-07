The procurement of 300 electric buses is a waste of taxpayers’ dollars and a useless addition to public transportation. The Government is spending money on everything else except fixing the damn roads. Electric vehicles are more expensive than gas powered vehicles, fire trucks are a priority ahead of these buses. Shouldn’t we acquire the charging infrastructure first before the procurement of buses, or are they compatible with a 115/ 230 V outlet?
Don’t tell us about climate change, the CNG buses burn cleaner than the diesel-powered buses and are cheaper to gas up. According to Rohan Sinanan, wouldn’t those electric buses contribute to the destruction of roads because they are heavy like big trucks, and vice versa? On a serious note, the money intended to pay for these buses should go towards fixing the buses that we already have in service or improving the infrastructure at our public transportation hubs.
I thought between 2015 and 2020 were some of the most economically difficult periods in our history, PM Rowley, but we have money for 300 electric buses, tea parties and Caricom get-togethers? Recently, there was a K Line cargo ship carrying electric vehicles that allegedly caught fire due to a single lithium-ion battery, that ship burned for days in the North Sea.
Speaking of lithium-ion batteries, does Richie Sookhai know the kind of environmental degradation done to acquire lithium? So much for being environmentally friendly. Also, we have regular power outages, where down to the emergency room there are power outages.
Imagine the chaos in an emergency such as a natural disaster or waist-high floods, where there are power outages and the buses aren’t able to be charged fast enough or charged at all?
Richie Sookhai, start by fixing Biljah Road, and build it strong enough to handle 20 big trucks, same with Chan Ramlal, Endeavour 1st Street, and the rest of Trinidad and Tobago! Not pave one side and leave the other side bare. Fix the nation’s roads, the state of our nation’s roads is not funny anymore, there are potholes and craters that could flip an ambulance. The priority is box drains and the nation’s roads!