The Sunday Express ought to be commended for its sobering editorial last Sunday, “Close ranks now,” (Page 14) which really drives home the prevailing predicament of Covid-19.
Reading between the lines, humankind is at war and the sole enemy is Covid-19. Fighting among ourselves—whether motivated by politics, personality clashes or whatever only serves to empower the enemy. We need to put everything else aside and live to fight our political battles when we defeat the prevailing enemy which seems to have a life of its own.
Or perhaps the life our own divisiveness gives to it.
I fully understand that Dr Roodal Moonilal exists in a vicious political culture and the Government in power has to also accept blame for our litany of woes. But this is not a political battle. This is a battle to save the lives of each and everyone regardless of political persuasion. As such, for the sake of his own supporters, Dr Moonilal has to put down his political weapon and hopes he too survives to pick it up again. We are at an inflection point with only two choices: politics or death from Covid-19.
That said, the Government must cease to defend its decision in opening up the beaches and Tobago over the Easter weekend. Statistics reveal that the Easter weekend was an insidious moment in fuelling the spread of the virus.
The Government, as well-intentioned as it was, ignored an obvious fact: we Trinbagonians have no behaviour and the Government ought to have known that.
The role of the Government in this scenario is to protect the responsible citizens from the don’t-care-a-damn segment. In doing so it has to also ensure that the hard-headed people among us don’t overwhelm the system. When they do, the responsible citizens and taxpayers pay the price.
I leave my home for at least one hour twice/three times a week for basic supplies. Disconcertingly, there are still large crowds and little social distancing in many places.
I believe the majority of people will support a state of emergency if it comes to that. Face it, with all the restrictions, the numbers continue to climb. It’s all well and good to implement restrictions but without a regimented self-obligation, restrictions alone will not curb the spread of the virus.
I’m sure that many Covid-19 patients who are now lying in a bed and fighting for their lives harboured the notion: That can’t happen to me.
If we don’t care to listen to the politicians, let’s listen and support the competent team of medical experts at the daily briefings. They have no political motive and the statistics are irrefutable.
RP Joseph
San Fernando