One wonders what some politicians will do to get some television coverage on the nightly news slot.
Last Thursday the Minister of Energy could be seen thrice trying to grab the spotlight with the same rhetoric.
Firstly, he blames the UNC for the NGC’s recent losses although his party has been in power almost six years now and took over the entity when it was profitable.
Secondly, he again puts the blame on the UNC for a court decision that went against Lake Asphalt recently.
The third occasion is most hilarious since he appears to be placing the blame on MP Roodal Moonilal for his purchase of an expensive luxury vehicle because Moonilal has a similar vehicle.
Imagine, on the same night, the said minister takes it upon himself to warn business owners about the kinds of businesses they choose to indulge in.
I thought the new Minister of National Security and the present Commissioner of Police could still speak for themselves.
The goodly minister needs to understand that viewers turn on their television sets nightly to hear sensible and factual news, and not someone playing blame games and fighting for the spotlight.
The news producers need to be cognisant of this fact as well.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas