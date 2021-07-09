One wonders what some politicians will do to get some television coverage on the nightly news slot.

Last Thursday the Minister of Energy could be seen thrice trying to grab the spotlight with the same rhetoric.

Firstly, he blames the UNC for the NGC’s recent losses although his party has been in power almost six years now and took over the entity when it was profitable.

Secondly, he again puts the blame on the UNC for a court decision that went against Lake Asphalt recently.

The third occasion is most hilarious since he appears to be placing the blame on MP Roodal Moonilal for his purchase of an expensive luxury vehicle because Moonilal has a similar vehicle.

Imagine, on the same night, the said minister takes it upon himself to warn business owners about the kinds of businesses they choose to indulge in.

I thought the new Minister of National Security and the present Commissioner of Police could still speak for themselves.

The goodly minister needs to understand that viewers turn on their television sets nightly to hear sensible and factual news, and not someone playing blame games and fighting for the spotlight.

The news producers need to be cognisant of this fact as well.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Double-edged sword

Double-edged sword

The truism that “you can’t keep a Trini down” has never been more evident than in the many ways that businesses big and small are managing to stay within the letter of the law while defying the spirit of the law.

Govt acting by vaps

The Dr Keith Rowley-led Government initiated an island-wide shut-down of the country, and has asked people to stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19 for 16 months now, like the rest of the world had done.

Breadfruit in this guava season

Breadfruit in this guava season

Nothing brings people warmly together like food, just as nothing bitterly divides like politics and religion. The final four sentences of my last column were completely disconnected from the rest—sharing my discovery of an effortless way to peel breadfruit—and they invoked heartwarming responses that were far removed from the shared disgust pertaining to the preceding bit.

Bank customers awaiting a real solution

On Monday, Republic Bank, after months of advertising and build-up, launched its new online banking platform to its thousands of customers across the country. And four days later, many of these same thousands of customers cannot pay their bills, transfer money, buy groceries or pay off their credit card bills because they still cannot get on to the site and are unable to access their funds.

Covid deaths: we need the data

The Ministry of Health needs to be more data-driven and transparent when it comes to information being provided to the public. This is with regard to Covid-19-related deaths of elderly in this instance.

As of Thursday, Covid-19 deaths among the “elderly” are actually decreasing! This is according to the ministry’s own figures.