My prayer this morning is for the Government, for they simply know not what they do. From the beginning of this pandemic to date, they have tried their best to deal with a growing number of cases, limited vaccines and a rapidly maxed out health care system in a declining economy; but they simply know not what they do.
Vaccine procurement is the biggest concern. We have to date secured enough vaccines for approximately 100,000 people, enough for less than ten per cent of the population. Thus far the Government has given no indication from where or when the next set of vaccines will come, except to say that we are waiting on the good graces of the larger countries and via the COVAX facility. There are many citizens who have the ability to go abroad whether via dual citizenship or simply in a financial position to do so, to get vaccinated in another country. Why then has the Government not given the all-clear to those who can afford it to access flights via Caribbean Airlines, allowing a home quarantine system once you are vaccinated and Covid-19 negative upon your return? One more person vaccinated is one less burden upon the Government. Instead they have said stay home and wait until we get a vaccine for you, but we don’t know when that will be. Your life is in the hands of the Prime Minister. Forgive them, for they know not what they do.
Another concern is the crippling economy. There are many businesses that have not been able to sustain closure for many months and there are many that will not survive. The Government has given grants for the unemployed, and they have given grants for small businesses, but why not allow online businesses to operate to keep people employed so the Government alone does not shoulder responsibility for unemployment? What about Tax incentives for every business that goes online? Instead close your business and wait until the Government says you can operate, if by then it’s not too late. Forgive them, for they know not what they do.
While the Government is asking citizens to keep their businesses closed, they have not told you that they will help you with your expenses. NIS payments and penalties still obtain, VAT and taxes still obtain, so close your business, but pay your taxes. Forgive them, for they know not what they do.
Stacy Roopnarine
Former minister and MP