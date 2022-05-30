Water is a precious commodity that we waste and take for granted, but it’s our lifeline. As a general rule an individual can only survive without water for three days since dehydration will step in, which can lead to death. The human anatomy can survive without food for three weeks or more, but not without water.
The forgotten residents of Building #34-42, George Street, Port of Spain, in the heart of the city and the ghetto have been plagued with water woes for more than 30 years. After numerous complaints with bantering and promises, not one thing has been done about it. This happens to be People’s National Movement’s heartland where the “crapaud reigns supreme”.
The area’s representative in Parliament, the Honourable Mr Keith Scotland, cannot be found.
From what I am hearing the residents have no rights as citizens of this beloved country. The residents are not allowed to conduct any repairs to the said property because that falls solely under the jurisdiction of the Housing Development Corporation whose answer to the problems of the community is one of neglect, arrogance, and poor management.
I would like to take this opportunity to direct the feelings of the residents of George Street to the Honourable Mr Marvin Gonzales, Minister of Public Utilities, to take a first-hand approach and deal with the problems that these “forgotten residents” have faced for over 30 years.
Mr Gonzales, your ministry has proven to be the best functioning ministry and I urge your indulgence at such a crucial time of the country’s existence. You are articulate, smart and performance-driven, so can you please step into the parlour and make the necessary changes that are needed to solve water problems that exist in the PNM heartland.
It’s high time the politicians stop taking the constituents for a ride, the people need action now. All they want is some water but the pipelines must be changed with immediate effect.
Politicians have a lust for power but fail to honour what they have been placed there to do. Governments have come and gone and still basic necessities have not been fulfilled. The residents have to pay people to bring water to perform their daily chores.
I call on your, Mr Gonzales, to investigate the pleas of the forgotten residents of George Street (the ghetto) and bring long-awaited relief to the people of South East Port of Spain.
I now await your response with bated breath.