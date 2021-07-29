Forked-tongue vaccine efficacy

Unquestionably, vaccines save lives and reduce suffering in both humans and animals. In so doing, society has thrived and the economy has become more robust, owing to better health and greater longevity of its citizens.
The value of vaccination can be seen in the almost total elimination of smallpox and polio. There is growing support for Covid vaccines throughout the world. Many, including Trinbagonians, have suggested “take the vaccine that is available”, implying any of the Covid vaccines would be useful.
It begs the question, then: is the Minister of Health speaking with a “forked-tongue” when he says mixed vaccines, where the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is not the first vaccine taken, are not recognised in Trinidad and Tobago?
This, unfortunately, represents some double-speak that Trinbagonians are being subjected to, and creates undue and unnecessary trepidation by the hesitant anti-vaxxers. How can the unvaccinated be encouraged to be vaccinated when they are faced with such a dilemma? Is it that the Ministry of Health and Government follow other countries? Is this not a slap in the face for the hard-working health personnel and those who are touting the merits of vaccination?
The Covid-19 pandemic has very badly affected the normal timeline of ten to 15 years for a vaccine to go through all of its five or six testing phases to properly evaluate safety concerns, especially side effects and the ability to produce the desired results or its efficacy. However, despite their recency, it seems that the current vaccines are assisting in the control of the pandemic—so why the reluctance to accept some vaccines?
The need for a vaccine has accelerated the need for a remedy for the pandemic, in addition to continuing precautions such as washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds. While the vaccines are not silver bullets or simple solutions to a perplexing and continuously-changing virus, considering the emerging variants, people are weighing their purported value against remaining unvaccinated.
It therefore does not bode well to cause the vacillating unvaccinated, as well as those who have taken a vaccine or mix of vaccines, to further retreat into their unvaccinated world or to regret being early responders in being vaccinated.
Believing in science must not be mere rhetoric, but must have greater credence than seems so at the moment. If there is ambiguity in providing messages to the community, especially the unvaccinated, then there will be greater reluctance to be vaccinated, and the efficacy of any vaccine will be questionable because different countries have their own vaccine requirements.
The requirement that mixed vaccines must be in a certain order needs to be re-evaluated, otherwise the anti-vaxxers will gain further credibility and the vaccinated will become circumspect. How then will vaccination be viewed by Trinbagonians? Would not vaccines already in Trinidad and Tobago have a greater chance of expiry?
The medical fraternity, as well as Government spokespersons, must be very careful in uttering statements regarding the vaccine, and must be more balanced in touting its merits with the need for continued good hygienic precautions and immunity-boosting medications and activities.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima