Form A or B: make the rules clear

International Youth Day (IYD), since 2000, is observed annually on August 12, to commemorate the contributions of youth as partners in our global society and to draw attention to issues affecting youth.

This year the theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, emphasises the importance of green skills—“the knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society” (OECD, 2014), as the world embarks on a green transition.