Form A or B: make the rules clear

I have been following, with some interest, this matter of the purchase of a townhouse in Tobago by Prime Minister Keith Rowley. My concern is that contrary to initial reports which suggested Dr Rowley did not declare the purchase of this property to the Integrity Commission (IC), it has since emerged that he did, in fact, do so. On “Form A” of his declaration filed with the IC, he clearly stated he had purchased the townhouse. However, he did not do so on “Form B”.
My understanding is that “Form A” is a confidential document, whereas “Form B” is generally available for viewing by members of the public. Dr Rowley claims there is no provision on “Form B” for him to make such a declaration. Accordingly, over the years when he filed his declarations, he has never placed similar information on “Form B”.
This is a matter of interpretation of the applicable law. However, the concern is if Dr Rowley has been filing certain documents from inception, as claimed by him, on “Form A”, but not on “Form B”, and the IC felt he should enter the information on “Form B” as well, why then was this not drawn to his attention before now, several years later, and only after a complaint was lodged by a political opponent?
The IC ought not to be a mere post box. It ought to scrutinise all the documents it receives, and if—in its view—information is filed on one form and should also be entered on the other form, that ought to be drawn, in writing, to the attention of the person who filed the document. It cannot be said there is an attempt to deceive the IC since the relevant information is on one of its forms.
If after such an interaction, the person who filed the document refuses to amend it, then it becomes a matter for the court to adjudicate upon. I suspect that whether or not declarants agree with the opinion of the IC, they will comply with such a request. I do not know if the IC currently has a handbook giving details of what is expected when filing such documents. If not, then the IC needs to address this matter.
I continue to be concerned that we establish these independent institutions and do not provide them with adequate resources. I would not be surprised if the IC agrees that it ought to scrutinise the documents they receive as I have suggested. However, I am also sure it would claim it does not have the adequate resources to do so.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine