Form A or B: make the rules clear

I have been following, with some interest, this matter of the purchase of a townhouse in Tobago by Prime Minister Keith Rowley. My concern is that contrary to initial reports which suggested Dr Rowley did not declare the purchase of this property to the Integrity Commission (IC), it has since emerged that he did, in fact, do so. On “Form A” of his declaration filed with the IC, he clearly stated he had purchased the townhouse. However, he did not do so on “Form B”.

My understanding is that “Form A” is a confidential document, whereas “Form B” is generally available for viewing by members of the public. Dr Rowley claims there is no provision on “Form B” for him to make such a declaration. Accordingly, over the years when he filed his declarations, he has never placed similar information on “Form B”.

This is a matter of interpretation of the applicable law. However, the concern is if Dr Rowley has been filing certain documents from inception, as claimed by him, on “Form A”, but not on “Form B”, and the IC felt he should enter the information on “Form B” as well, why then was this not drawn to his attention before now, several years later, and only after a complaint was lodged by a political opponent?

The IC ought not to be a mere post box. It ought to scrutinise all the documents it receives, and if—in its view—information is filed on one form and should also be entered on the other form, that ought to be drawn, in writing, to the attention of the person who filed the document. It cannot be said there is an attempt to deceive the IC since the relevant information is on one of its forms.

If after such an interaction, the person who filed the document refuses to amend it, then it becomes a matter for the court to adjudicate upon. I suspect that whether or not declarants agree with the opinion of the IC, they will comply with such a request. I do not know if the IC currently has a handbook giving details of what is expected when filing such documents. If not, then the IC needs to address this matter.

I continue to be concerned that we establish these independent institutions and do not provide them with adequate resources. I would not be surprised if the IC agrees that it ought to scrutinise the documents they receive as I have suggested. However, I am also sure it would claim it does not have the adequate resources to do so.

Louis W Williams

St Augustine

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Traffic wardens flouting the law?

I seem to recall sometime last year a notice was placed in all newspapers about the decision to have pedestrians use the crosswalk built for them closer to the exit from Independence Square on to Wrightson Road, rather than using the traffic lights near to the Hyatt.

Our shared responsibility

Our shared responsibility

We join with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Council for Responsible Political ­Behaviour in urging political parties, their supporters, ­disinterested as well as observant members of the public to conduct themselves responsibly as the 2023 local government election campaign climaxes today.

The rush of blood

The rush of blood

We are already far down the road where even if we can string words together, we cannot process ideas. There was a time when our oppressed peoples fully embraced the concept that the way to shake off their shackles was through education, and they went at it with great commitment and purpose.

Youths can drive the new green economy

International Youth Day (IYD), since 2000, is observed annually on August 12, to commemorate the contributions of youth as partners in our global society and to draw attention to issues affecting youth.

This year the theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, emphasises the importance of green skills—“the knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society” (OECD, 2014), as the world embarks on a green transition.

Stop stoking the fires

It really bothers me when I read in the press that the police suspect a death was drug- or gang-related. I hesitate to accept the normal first impression, which is that the victim got what they deserved.

This impression strips the victim of dignity and, sadly, allows the police or other authorities to avoid being adequately diligent in their duties. Case closed, more or less.

Form A or B: make the rules clear

I have been following, with some interest, this matter of the purchase of a townhouse in Tobago by Prime Minister Keith Rowley. My concern is that contrary to initial reports which suggested Dr Rowley did not declare the purchase of this property to the Integrity Commission (IC), it has since emerged that he did, in fact, do so. On “Form A” of his declaration filed with the IC, he clearly stated he had purchased the townhouse. However, he did not do so on “Form B”.