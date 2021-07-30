Formulate a fire escape plan

I wrote a letter years ago, which you printed, outlining how people can prepare themselves for a fire in an upstairs house.

Based on what happened to the Burke family, I am suggesting it again.

In one of the rooms, the burglar- proofing should be hinged and secured with padlocks that cannot be reached from the outside. The keys should be placed somewhere in the room that is not exposed nor can be reached from the outside (behind a picture, perhaps).

All members of the family must know where the keys are.

In the event of a fire, anyone can open the burglar-proofing and escape through the window.

And of course, smoke detectors should be throughout the house.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

