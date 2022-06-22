In the last few months, the attacks against Foster Cummings have been ruthless and vicious. Every single one of these issues/ allegations stems prior to 2020. In fact, the plagiarism allegation, particularly, was from 15 years ago.
It is reasonable to suggest that with the throat-cutting political climate in Trinidad and Tobago, if the UNC (United National Congress) had access to any or all of this information prior to 2020 that it would have been used to attack Mr Cummings in the last general election.
Further, it is even more relevant to note that the UNC, the media and public at large have been only privy to the leaked Special Branch report a few months ago, which prompted calls for an investigation into the alleged matters. The Commissioner of Police (Ag) has since announced that an investigation is ongoing.
To date, Mr Cummings, although subject of investigation, has not been arrested or charged. Nevertheless, not a week goes by where members of the Opposition, who have no moral authority to do so, are not calling for “Foster to go” because of this so-called “investigation”.
One must be keen to spot the hypocrisy of politicians, especially those who are also attorneys, who know that a police investigation into any citizen cannot be deemed, nor even infer, that a citizen is guilty of any offence, but yet still publicly posit that the investigation into Mr Cummings warrants his dismissal. The presumption of innocence seems only to apply to present and past UNC MPs and senators.
Mr Cummings contested one of the most marginal seats in 2020 against UNC Senator Jearlean John. Ms John, who I personally admire and respect, was undoubtedly the strongest UNC candidate for a marginal seat in 2020. Ms John also had a head start as her campaign in La Horquetta/Talparo (LHT) began almost one year before the general election and more than seven months before the PNM’s (People’s National Movement) Foster Cummings. Additionally, the UNC threw the biggest chunk of their financial and human resources behind Ms John in LHT.
However, even with one of the most dynamic candidates, the UNC was defeated by this man called Foster Cummings by a further margin in 2015. From the moment he was elected in August 10, 2020, Mr Cummings hit the ground running in LHT. From the onset, he moved his constituency office in the middle of a “war zone” and managed to bring peace and love back into LHT. The economic transformation, people-centred representation, agricultural investments, youth programmes, housing developments, infrastructural works, etc, that have been taking place in LHT under the representation of Mr Cummings is simply unprecedented.
In his portfolio as Minister of Youth Development and National Service, Mr Cummings has managed to execute a number of effective programmes in a short time. The Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme, which is his brainchild, has commenced where 150 young citizens ages 18-35 are undergoing a two-year training programme at UTT (University of Trinidad and Tobago), and upon graduation would then receive a 30-year leasehold title in lots of agricultural land with starter homes, in addition to a $20,000 grant.
Additionally, the revamping of youth camps, the Amplify Programme, and widespread upgrades to and construction of youth facilities are just some of the other successful initiatives under Minister Cummings’ tenure.
With all this success, Mr Cummings has become a force to be reckoned with. He has become the number one enemy of the UNC. As a first-time MP and minister, Mr Cummings has revolutionised what true representation means in Trinidad and Tobago. It is why, even in the face of all the attacks, his constituents have continued to stand firmly and overwhelmingly with him.
Mr Cummings has managed to remain the same politician he was before and after being elected to serve the people. His recent “Meet the People Tour” (outside of any election) is yet another indication of how grounded he has remained. This initiative sees Mr Cummings going door to door in his constituency, listening to his constituents’ concerns, providing support and delivering on his word, time and time again.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s stern defence of Minister Cummings publicly and the recent opportunities to be continuously featured on the PNM’s political platforms, despite the attacks, show that there is no stopping him. This too has further exacerbated the attacks against Mr Cummings. I have no doubt that the attacks would continue, but I have every faith that he will withstand them all. After all, he is indeed a force to be reckoned with.