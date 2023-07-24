Tony Bennett’s passing is a significant loss to the music world.
He was a stalwart with an amazing personality, touching many hearts with his rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You”, evoking emotions of farewell to a loved one departing for war.
I attended an “Ol’ Blue Eyes” (Frank Sinatra) show in Toronto where he opened a bottle of wine before starting the show, and at the end of the show, sang his signature song, “My Way”, with the bottle of wine empty, a testament to the timeless impact of these legendary artistes.
Their contributions to music will forever be cherished, and their songs will continue to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide.