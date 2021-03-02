A double-edged sword.
That is the effect of the Leader of the Opposition calling for Covid-19 vaccines from India, via their Serum Institute of India.
There are benefits to this call, as T&T is on the path to austerity. With revenues barely being able to cover expenditure, including servicing debt, we are genuinely now running on fumes. Import cover at around six months with our US foreign reserves and imminent drawdowns of the HSF—why would we deny ourselves free vaccines?
Ah say, bring it!
With the charlatans looking to be avaricious middle men looking to procure vaccines to sell to citizens, wouldn’t India’s donation in the hands of the government circumvent such event?
On the other hand, the Leader of the Opposition may have perpetrated a diplomatic faux pas.
With our ecomomic situation, the poor mental health of some of our citizens due to the current Covid restrictions and freedom of movement, the economy being ground to a halt and small and mid-size enterprises dying, free vaccines are definitely needed. With this double-edged sword, one side is sharper than the other.
Ganesham Gopiechand
Freeport